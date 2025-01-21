Imfinzi Durvalumab Global Market Report 2025: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global imfinzi durvalumab market has experienced notable growth in recent years, showing promising signs of continuing this trend. Its market size is set to climb from $2,701.22 million in 2024 to $3,013.33 million in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.6%. This historic growth owes itself to a variety of factors, primarily expanded indications and approvals, increased demand for targeted and personalized therapies, improvements in immunotherapy and a surge in patient demand for immunotherapies.

Looking forward, the imfinzi durvalumab market is expected to maintain its rapid ascension, growing to $4,143.36 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The underlying drivers include growing acceptance of immunotherapy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing use of combination therapies, and an augmented investment in healthcare facilities.

Considering key growth drivers, the growing incidence of cancer is projected to fuel the imfinzi durvalumab market. Cancer, a group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells which can destroy healthy tissues, has seen increased incidence rates due to an aging population and harmful lifestyle habits. Imfinzi durvalumab is used to treat cancer by inhibiting the PD-L1 protein and thereby preventing the evasion of the immune system by cancer cells.

In addition, the rise of personalized medicine is instrumental in propelling the growth of the imfinzi durvalumab market. Imfinzi durvalumab, by targeting and inhibiting the PD-L1 protein, enables tailored immunotherapy treatments for cancer patients based on the specific tumor biology and immune system characteristics.

Major companies operating in the imfinzi durvalumab market, of which AstraZeneca PLC is a primary player, have contributed enormously to these growth trends.

The imfinzi durvalumab market is seeing an emerging trend of regulatory approvals to expand usage for additional cancer types and enhance clinical indications in order to increase market reach. For instance, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for durvalumab Imfinzi for treating locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer BTC in adults in September 2022, based on the results of the TOPAZ-1 trial.

In terms of market segmentation, the imfinzi durvalumab market is classified by type into 2.4mL injection and 10mL injection. The distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. It's applications are locally advanced urothelial carcinoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and other applications.

North America held dominion as the largest region in the imfinzi durvalumab market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is set to rank as the most rapidly growing region in the forecast period. Other encompassed regions are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

