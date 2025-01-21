International forum 'unity of allied forces-2025' kicks off in Transcarpathia with Ukraine, NATO participation

(MENAFN) The sixth international forum, Unity of Allied Forces-2025, has officially begun in the Rakhiv district of Transcarpathia. The event is bringing together military personnel from Ukraine, member countries, and representatives from various international delegations.



Colonel Mykola Zhuravliov, a spokesperson for Operational Command North, provided further details to Ukrinform.



“On January 20, the VI International Forum Unity of Allied Forces-2025 kicked off in the Rakhiv district. It will involve military representatives from Ukraine’s operational commands, along with delegates from NATO countries and international missions,” he stated.



The forum, which spans three days starting January 20, features 35 participants, some attending in person and others virtually. Among them are military attachés from Estonia, Poland, and Georgia, as well as consular representatives from Estonia, Romania, and Lithuania.



The participating units include the Operational Commands North, East, and South, cadets from the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technology named after the Heroes of Kruty, the National Defense University of Ukraine, and members of the Georgian Legion.



