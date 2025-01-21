Barroz Movie OTT Release Date: Mohanlal's Directorial Debut To Stream Soon How To Watch The Fantasy Film Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz, is set for an OTT release. The fantasy action adventure movie has the veteran in the title role. The movie also stars Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho and Tuhin Menon.

The movie, released on Christmas 2024, is the most expensive of Mohanlal's career. It was also touted as having the biggest budget Malayalam cinema had ever seen.

With a whopping budget of ₹150 crore, the movie made headlines long before its release. It surpassed Priyadarshan's 2021 movie, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which also starred Mohanlal and had a budget of ₹100 crore.

The third most expensive movie in the history of Malayalam movies is The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham. The 2024 movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, was made with ₹80 crore.

Barroz, however, turned out to be a box office disaster. As per Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹9.83 crore net from the domestic box office. With ₹4.5 crore from the overseas market, the total worldwide collection of the movie was ₹15.1 crore. Its theatrical run lasted just eight days.

Barroz OTT release

Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that Barroz will stream from January 22. The movie will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Bollywood fans will have to wait longer as the Hindi version will come later. The OTT release will feature only the 2D version instead of 3D.

Malayalam movies 2024

For Malayalam movies, 2024 turned out to be a massive year. The cinema industry delivered films that were critically acclaimed and popular at the same time. Survival drama Manjummel Boys, made with 20 crore, collected ₹240.5 crore worldwide.