FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE Evo Camera: Make Every Shot A Masterpiece With The New INSTAX WIDE Evotm Preorder And Learn More Info At B&H

FUJIFILM gives a major boost to its INSTAX camera fan-favorite line . The Instax WIDE EvoTM camera arrives with customizable effects, styles, and a high print-ready 318 DPI.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share FUJIFILM's INSTAX WIDE EvoTM instant camera fan favorite is back with several new features designed to boost the user's creative experience. The INSTAX WIDE EvoTM arrives as the brand's most premium hybrid instant camera to date, allowing for an unparalleled analog + digital experience.

FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE EVO Hybrid Instant Film Camera

Key Features



Hybrid Digital/Instant Film Camera

Accepts INSTAX WIDE Instant Film

16 MP Sensor, Fixed 16mm f/2.4 Lens

10 Lens Effects and 10 Film Effects

Built-In Selfie Mirror, Wide-Angle Mode

Effects Dials and Manual Print Crank

Shutter Lever, 3.5" LCD Display Screen

Built-In Flash and Tripod Mount

microSD Card Slot, USB-C Charging Bluetooth Support, INSTAX WIDE EVO App

Meant to provide control to the user, this system boasts 10 lens and 10 film effects, and 6 film styles-all with adjustable settings that allow you to decide the outcome of the image. The effects are accessed through their designated buttons and changed by simply twisting the lens ring, providing for comfortable and accessible maneuverability, no matter the level of expertise.

INSTAX cameras have always been ideal for group photos, parties, personalized selfies and portraits, and as a heart-warming way of preserving memories with your loved ones. The Wide Evo's design is meant to enhance and promote those moments, and thanks to its built-in tripod-mount, the selfie mirror, and its signature wide-angle lens, the user can join the party at any moment.

Simply connect your smartphone via the free INSTAX WIDE EvoTM app and enjoy remote shooting; after connecting to the camera app the user also gains access to save the framed shots to the phone's camera roll, and then easily post on social media. For those who want to be a part of their photography story, simply use the app to control your camera remotely or set the camera's self-timer.

The Fujifilm INSTAX WIDE EvoTM camera 16 MP sensor helps capture images in a stunning, print-ready 318 DPI, whether the wide-angle Mode is on or off-great to pair with the brand's new INSTAX WIDE Brushed Metallics instant film. To finish, cases are always important to keep your lens-based companions in optimal condition, and the black INSTAX WIDE EVO Case is the perfect compact option. This camera also sports a bright 3.5" LCD monitor, USB-C charging port, micro-SD card slot, a shoulder strap, and a detachable lens cap.

For more information about the camera, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page for the FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE EvoTM, INSTAX WIDE Brushed Metallics Instant Film, and INSTAX WIDE EVO Case or drop us a line below, and we'll do our best to answer all your comments and questions.

Learn all about the Fujifilm Instax wide Evo at B&H Explora

