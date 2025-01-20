Partner Real Estate Introduces Agent Success Managers To Elevate Agent Performance And Client Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ensuring the success of our real estate agent associates-our dedicated team of Agent Success Managers (ASMs). This innovative program is designed to provide one-on-one coaching, strategic support, and actionable insights to empower agents to achieve peak performance and deliver exceptional service to consumers.As an integral extension of our Corporate Account Manager and leadership team, the Agent Success Managers at Partner Real Estate go beyond traditional support. They serve as dedicated partners to our agents, providing personalized guidance and access to critical resources such as:.Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Tracking: Our ASMs ensure agents stay on track with their goals by monitoring performance metrics and offering data-driven strategies to optimize conversion rates..Partner Real Estate Playbook: A comprehensive, step-by-step guide featuring proven processes, scripts, and dialogues designed to help agents navigate every stage of the real estate transaction..Cutting-Edge Tools: Guidance on utilizing the latest real estate technology platforms to maximize productivity and enhance client interactions.Meet Our Agent Success Managers:.Dale Q. Talaboc earned his Doctor of Business Administration from the University of San Jose – Recoletos in 2019. Dale brings over seven years of experience in project management, customer service, and leadership. As a former Fraud Supervisor at Citibank and Assistant Manager at EXL Insurance and Financial Account, Dale has a strong background in managing KPIs and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), ensuring that agents receive the strategic support needed to excel. His attention to detail and commitment to continuous improvement make him an invaluable asset to the Partner Real Estate team..Dannie Jean T. Malones earned her Bachelor of Science – Nursing in 2009 and a Diploma from Fellowship Baptist College. With a rich background spanning over a decade in the real estate and service industry, Dannie's expertise lies in coaching, pipeline management, and performance optimization. She provides real estate agents with tailored strategies to convert leads and enhance time management, helping them meet and exceed their sales targets..Lovelyn Febreo earned her Bachelor of Arts – Sociology in 2004. Drawing from over ten years of experience in retail banking, Lovelyn specializes in customer service, complaints resolution, and team management. Her empathetic and collaborative approach empowers agents to build meaningful client relationships while maintaining a high level of accountability..Carlos Ricote earned his Bachelor of Arts – Psychology in 2007. Carlos is a results-driven professional with a strong focus on quality analysis and performance coaching. His extensive experience in mentoring agents and optimizing processes ensures agents are equipped with the right tools and strategies to succeed in the competitive real estate landscape..Roche“Ro” Lubguban earned her Bachelor of Science in Commerce – Major in Management from Holy Cross of Davao College in 2009. With a diverse background in retail banking, sales, and team leadership, Roche's commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction makes her a key player in driving agent success at Partner Real Estate. Her strategic insights help agents refine their approach and achieve their goals effectively.A Tailored Approach to Agent SuccessAt Partner Real Estate, each agent is assigned a dedicated ASM who conducts weekly one-on-one coaching sessions to review lead pipelines, optimize strategies, and address challenges. Our ASMs also participate in daily training sessions with leadership to align on priorities and new initiatives, ensuring that agents stay ahead in an ever-evolving market."Our Agent Success Managers are more than just support; they are true partners in our agents' journey to success. Their role is to ensure our agents have the right strategies, tools, and mindset to provide exceptional service to our clients," said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.Through personalized coaching, proactive communication, and performance tracking, our ASMs empower agents to focus on what they do best-helping families buy and sell homes with confidence and ease.Hazel Tubayan , Corporate Account Manager at Partner Real Estate, who oversees the Agent Success Managers, emphasizes the crucial role they play in the company's mission to empower agents. "Our Agent Success Managers are not just support staff-they are strategic partners dedicated to guiding our agents toward excellence," said Tubayan. "From personalized coaching to performance tracking and operational support, our ASMs provide the essential tools and insights agents need to thrive in a competitive market. Their unwavering commitment ensures that every agent is equipped to deliver exceptional service and achieve their professional goals with confidence."About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing unparalleled support, cutting-edge technology, and personalized strategies to empower agents and deliver exceptional client experiences. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Partner Real Estate is setting a new benchmark in the real estate industry. Please visit

