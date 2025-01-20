Used Serviceable Material Market USD 10.31 Billion By 2032 Due To Rising Growth Of Retired Aircraft Demand MRO Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increased use of USM during aircraft repair and maintenance is driving the growth.

NEW YORK,, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Global Used Serviceable Material (USM) market is expected to expand from USD 7.47 billion in 2024 to USD 10.31 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during the forecast period (2024–2032).,Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions, rising aircraft fleet sizes, and a growing focus on sustainability within the aviation industry. According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the USM market is expected to expand considerably as airlines, maintenance providers, and leasing companies seek economical alternatives to new parts for maintaining and upgrading aircraft."Free Sample Copy" - Access a complimentary copy of our report to explore its content and insights:The Used Serviceable Material market encompasses the supply and use of pre-owned, refurbished, and serviceable components that offer cost savings and operational efficiency without compromising safety or performance. The increasing preference for used serviceable materials over new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts is reshaping the aviation aftermarket, creating opportunities for aircraft operators, suppliers, and third-party providers.Key Market SegmentationThe Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market is segmented based on product type, provider type, aircraft type, and region, offering a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and industry trends.By Product Type:Engines: Engine components and modules form a significant portion of the USM market as operators look to extend aircraft life cycles while reducing maintenance costs.Components: Various aircraft systems, including avionics, hydraulics, and landing gear, are increasingly sourced from USM providers due to their reliability and affordability.Airframe: Airframe components, such as fuselage parts, wings, and structural elements, are in high demand for retrofitting and replacement, particularly in aging aircraft.By Provider Type:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): Leading aerospace manufacturers are entering the USM market, offering certified used parts to enhance aftermarket services and meet customer demand for lower-cost solutions.Non-OEM: Independent suppliers, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) providers, and third-party resellers play a crucial role in the USM market, offering competitive pricing and extensive inventories of serviceable parts.By Aircraft Type:Narrow-Body Aircraft: Single-aisle aircraft, widely used by low-cost carriers and regional airlines, represent a significant portion of USM demand as operators look to minimize operating expenses.Wide-Body Aircraft: Larger aircraft, typically used for long-haul flights, require extensive maintenance and refurbishment, making USM components a preferred choice for cost savings.Turboprop Aircraft: The demand for used serviceable materials in the turboprop sector is growing as regional and cargo airlines seek reliable and affordable replacement parts.Regional Market InsightsThe global Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, each presenting unique growth drivers and opportunities.North America: The region dominates the USM market due to a well-established aviation industry, a large commercial aircraft fleet, and a strong presence of MRO providers. The United States has a high demand for used serviceable materials, driven by cost-conscious airlines and leasing companies.Europe: Stringent aviation regulations, a strong aftermarket ecosystem, and an increasing focus on sustainability are fueling USM adoption across key markets such as Germany, France, and the UK.Asia-Pacific: The rapidly expanding aviation sector in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions, positioning the region as a major growth hub for USM suppliers.Rest of the World: The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing rising USM demand due to increasing air travel, fleet expansion, and the need for affordable aircraft maintenance solutions.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesSeveral key factors are driving the growth of the Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market, including:Cost Reduction Initiatives: Airlines and leasing companies are increasingly turning to USM to lower maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) costs while maintaining operational efficiency.Rising Aircraft Fleet Size: The growing global fleet of commercial and cargo aircraft is driving demand for serviceable materials to support maintenance programs and fleet longevity.Sustainability and Circular Economy Trends: As the aviation industry shifts toward sustainability, USM adoption is rising, promoting the reuse and recycling of aircraft components to reduce waste and environmental impact.Increased MRO Activities: The expansion of MRO service providers and third-party maintenance facilities is boosting the availability and adoption of USM in routine aircraft servicing and major overhauls.OEM and Non-OEM Collaboration: Partnerships between OEMs and independent USM suppliers are enhancing the quality, certification, and availability of serviceable components, ensuring compliance with aviation safety regulations.Challenges and Future OutlookDespite the growth outlook, the Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market faces challenges such as quality assurance concerns, stringent regulatory requirements, and limited supply of high-demand components. However, advancements in digital tracking, blockchain-based part verification, and improved MRO capabilities are expected to address these challenges and drive future market expansion.As airlines, leasing companies, and MRO providers continue to embrace cost-effective maintenance solutions, the demand for USM is set to rise significantly. For more information on the Used Serviceable Material (USM) Market and access to the full market research report, 