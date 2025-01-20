Nubank Plans Move From Caymans To London, Eyes US Market Entry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America's most valuable bank, Nubank, plans to relocate its domicile from the Cayman Islands to the United Kingdom. The strategic move by the digital powerhouse comes amid record-breaking growth.



It has 110 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. CEO David Vélez revealed the company's global expansion strategy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting potential entry into the US .



The timing aligns with a more favorable regulatory environment for fintech and cryptocurrencies under the new administration. The relocation to the UK represents more than a simple change of address.



The move would grant Nubank access to London's robust financial ecosystem while maintaining its operational headquarters in Brazil. This strategic shift awaits approval from HM Revenue & Customs, as part of the UK's broader initiative to attract leading tech companies.



Nubank's financial performance underscores the significance of this move. The company reported substantial revenues and a strong net income, demonstrating profitability alongside rapid growth.







In its core Brazilian market, Nubank serves a significant portion of the adult population, while its Mexican operation has attracted millions of customers and accumulated billions in deposits.

Nubank's Global Expansion

The company recently invested in Tyme Group, marking its first major step into emerging markets beyond Latin America. This investment connects Nubank to millions of customers across South Africa and the Philippines.



Looking ahead, Nubank projects continued expansion, with analysts forecasting customer growth to reach even higher numbers by the end of 2025. No immediate market entry decisions have been made.



However, Vélez indicated that the company expects to make its next strategic move within 18-24 months. The potential UK relocation and US market entry signal Nubank's transformation from a regional powerhouse to a global fintech leader.



With its proven track record of disrupting traditional banking and serving previously underbanked populations, Nubank's expansion strategy could reshape the global digital banking landscape.

