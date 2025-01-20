Donald Trump’S Initial Executive Orders As President

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald assumed office as the 47th president of the United States, outlining his first executive orders in a speech that declared two national emergencies: and immigration. This announcement came from a report by Editorial La República S.A.S.

National Energy Emergency

Trump's speech emphasized his commitment to take immediate action on several contentious issues, including immigration, energy policy, diversity, and tariffs.



He stated, "The golden era of America begins now. Our country will flourish, and we will be the envy of every nation." He announced a national energy emergency aimed at "unleashing affordable and reliable American energy."



An incoming White House official indicated that Trump would sign an executive order focused on Alaska, highlighting its importance for U.S. national security and potential LNG exports to allies.



During his campaign, Trump famously urged to "drill, baby, drill," and he plans to revoke the previous administration's clean energy initiatives. The new order aims to reverse efforts by Biden's administration to promote electric vehicles and set efficiency standards for household appliances.

Cuts to Diversity Programs

In addition to energy policies, Trump intends to cut diversity programs upon taking office. He declared that the federal government will recognize only two genders: male and female.







An incoming official stated that further actions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs would follow soon. The administration plans to review and potentially eliminate what they characterize as "discriminatory programs," including environmental justice grants and diversity training initiatives.

Designation of Drug Cartels as Terrorist Organizations

Trump also announced plans to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. He intends to utilize the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 to combat gangs operating within the U.S. Alongside Mexican cartels, he mentioned targeting Venezuela 's Tren de Aragua and El Salvador's MS-13.

National Emergency at the Southern Border

Additionally, Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, promising to halt all illegal entries and deport criminal foreigners to their countries of origin. He introduced a new policy called "Remain in Mexico."

Reclaiming Control Over the Panama Canal

Lastly, Trump expressed intentions to reclaim control over the Panama Canal, claiming that China has effectively taken it over. His presidency begins with a clear focus on controversial topics that reflect his administration's priorities and approach to governance.

