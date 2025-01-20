Colombian Peso Declines Following Trump’S Inauguration Speech

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Traders reduced their bullish positions on the Colombian Peso after Donald Trump's inaugural speech. The currency closed lower as investors anticipated potential impacts from Trump's policy announcements.



On Monday, the Colombian Peso ended trading at COP 4,304.95, down COP 19.27 from the Representative Market Rate of COP 4,344.27. The currency experienced a low of COP 4,300.00 and a high of COP 4,339.95 during the session.



Overall, traders executed 710 transactions totaling USD 241 million. The indicator for the Colombian Peso dropped by 0.3% on Monday. Trump's recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping alleviated some concerns regarding trade tensions between the two countries.



Additionally, low liquidity due to a U.S. holiday likely contributed to the Peso's weakness against other currencies. Speculative traders had increased their bullish bets on the Colombian Peso to levels not seen since 2019.



This trend followed Trump's electoral victory and reflected a market preference for a stronger currency. However, this increase in positions raised concerns about potential volatility if traders decided to unwind their bets.







In the oil market, crude prices remained stable as traders awaited clarity on Trump's political agenda. They hoped for insights into his plans regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Brent crude futures fell by 37 cents to USD 80.42 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures decreased by 24 cents to USD 77.64. Trump's inauguration sparked expectations of significant political announcements.



These announcements were anticipated to impact energy policy and international relations. Analysts noted that any easing of sanctions against Russia might influence oil prices further.



As Trump took office, market participants closely monitored his actions and policies. The fluctuations in the Colombian Peso reflected broader economic sentiments and uncertainties surrounding his administration's direction.

