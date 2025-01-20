Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2032, Delveinsight Predicts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Insights

DelveInsight's Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report:

.The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In October 2024, NAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: NAYA), a life sciences company focused on developing innovative treatments for oncology, autoimmune diseases, and fertility, announced updates on its clinical trial plans. In July 2024, the company received regulatory approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health and institutional review board clearance to begin enrolling patients across up to seven academic centers. The trial will assess the safety and efficacy of NY-303, a GPC3-targeting NK Engager bispecific antibody, as a monotherapy for treating hepatocellular carcinoma in patients who have not responded to first-line immunotherapy.

.In September 2024, Myeloid Therapeutics administered the first dose of MT-303 in a Phase I clinical trial targeting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This open-label, dose-escalation study aims to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety, and preliminary efficacy of MT-303 in adults with advanced or metastatic HCC that overexpresses GPC3. Additionally, the trial will establish the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) for MT-303.

.In February 2024, Immune-Onc Therapeutics initiated a clinical trial collaboration with Roche to conduct a Phase Ib/II clinical trial aimed at treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most prevalent form of liver cancer. This trial will evaluate the efficacy of IO-108, an antibody directed towards LILRB2 developed by Immune-Onc, in combination with Roche's cancer immunotherapy regimen consisting of atezolizumab and bevacizumab.

.Iterion Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology, is currently enrolling participants for a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial involving their lead compound, tegavivint. This trial is targeting patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have experienced treatment failure with at least one line of systemic therapy. Tegavivint is a small molecule inhibitor of Transducin beta-like protein 1 (TBL1), which is a downstream target in the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway.

.According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in the 7MM the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 7.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 135,533 new cases in 2020

.According to the Global cancer observatory, in the Japan the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 10.4/100,000 which is estimated to be around 45,663 new cases diagnosed in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.8/100,000 which is estimated to be around 28,155 number of deaths in 2020

.According to the Global cancer observatory in the United kingdom the ASR incident rate of liver cancer is 5.3/100,000 which is estimated to be around 8,156 new cases diagnosed in 2020 and the ASR mortality rate of liver cancer is 4.1/100,000 which is estimated to be around 7,061 number of deaths in 2020

.Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies: AbbVie, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Exelixis, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmith Kline, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen, Exelixis, Inc., Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Ltd., Cabozantinib, Eisai Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaBio Development Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, SillaJen, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, CELGENE CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Transgene, Takeda Pharma, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tiziana Life Sciences LTD, and others

.Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies: H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Exelixis, lenvatinib, Tivozanib, Durvalumab, Sorafenib, AZD9150, Nivolumab, Tivantinib, GC33(RO5137382), ABT-869, Pembrolizumab, Regorafenib, OPB-31121, Milciclib maleate, amd others

.Of the emerging therapies, and combination therapies one of the most anticipated product to get launched is cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab. Apart from this, several othermolecules are in mid to late stage such as DKN-01, Cabozantinib S-malate with Pembrolizumab,H3B-6527, and others.

.The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market dynamics.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Overview

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer, typically developing in individuals with chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis, hepatitis B or C, or fatty liver disease. It occurs when healthy liver cells undergo abnormal growth and form tumors. Symptoms may include weight loss, abdominal pain, jaundice, and fatigue. HCC is often diagnosed through imaging tests and biopsy. Treatment options vary depending on the stage of cancer and may include surgery, liver transplant, chemotherapy, or targeted therapies. Early detection and treatment improve the chances of successful management.

Get a Free sample for the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report:



Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

.Prevalent Cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology trends @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatocellular Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

.H3B-6527: H3 Biomedicine Inc.

.GNS561: Genoscience Pharma

.KY1044: Kymab Limited

.Exelixis: Cabozantinib

.lenvatinib: Eisai Co., Ltd.

.Tivozanib: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.Durvalumab: AstraZeneca

.Sorafenib: PharmaBio Development Inc.

.AZD9150: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.Tivantinib: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

.GC33(RO5137382): Chugai Pharmaceutical

.ABT-869: AbbVie

.Pembrolizumab: Bayer

.Regorafenib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

.OPB-31121: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

.Milciclib maleate: Tiziana Life Sciences LTD

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Strengths

.Increasing Incidence due to the change in lifestyle, increasing obesity etc

.Presence of a strong pipeline is expected to bring a positive change in the market.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Opportunities

.Increase in awareness owing to the efforts being put in educating people about diseases plays an important part

Scope of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies: AbbVie, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Exelixis, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmith Kline, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen, Exelixis, Inc., Genoscience Pharma, Kymab Ltd., Cabozantinib, Eisai Co., Ltd., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaBio Development Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, SillaJen, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, CELGENE CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Transgene, Takeda Pharma, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tiziana Life Sciences LTD, and others

.Key Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapies: H3B-6527, GNS561, KY1044, Exelixis, lenvatinib, Tivozanib, Durvalumab, Sorafenib, AZD9150, Nivolumab, Tivantinib, GC33(RO5137382), ABT-869, Pembrolizumab, Regorafenib, OPB-31121, Milciclib maleate, and others

.Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatocellular Carcinoma current marketed and Hepatocellular Carcinoma emerging therapies

.Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Hepatocellular Carcinoma market drivers and Hepatocellular Carcinoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hepatocellular Carcinoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

9. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Appendix

18. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.