New Crypto Strategy Has This Micro-Caps Shares Gaining Value

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) There wouldn’t be a more fitting day to write about the meme-coin than today, with Donald Trump officially getting sworn in as the next U.S. President.

Canadian-listed shares of %RivalryCorp (TSXV: $RVLY) (OTC: $RVLCF) are on the move higher (U.S. listed shares are closed for U.S. holiday) as the company made a timely announcement revealing additional details of its strategy following the Company’s move to add the $TRUMP as an accepted payment method on January 18, 2025.

“As we demonstrated on Saturday with (CRYPTO: $TRUMP) which we added as a crypto payment method less than 24 hours after its release, our team is able to act quickly on culturally viral moments, creating marketing and potential revenue opportunities from them at little-to-no cost to us,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “In addition to our existing catalog of %Cryptocurrency payment options, from %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) to %Dogecoin , Rivalry will continue to add new meme coins to its list of accepted cryptocurrencies – including several more planned through the rest of Q1.”

As mentioned off the top, shares of RVLY are currently trading up 5% at $0.21 as they continue their strong bounce off their November lows. Shares have close to tripled since their early-November lows and look poised for further gains.