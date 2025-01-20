عربي


Batista Brothers Eye Petrópolis Group Stake: Potential Shakeup In Brazil’S Beer Market


1/20/2025 3:19:47 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Batista brothers, who control JBS and J&F Holding, are exploring the Acquisition of a 50% stake in Grupo Petrópolis. Grupo Petrópolis is Brazil's third-largest brewery.

This development could significantly alter the dynamics of Brazil's beer industry, currently valued at approximately $11.8 billion. Grupo Petrópolis, which holds a 12% market share, is known for brands like Itaipava and Crystal.

It has been navigating financial challenges. The company is currently undergoing judicial recovery, with debts estimated at R$4.4 billion ($890 million).

This potential deal comes at a critical time for Petrópolis . The brewery has seen its market share decline from 15% in 2020 to 10.6% in 2022, while its production capacity utilization dropped to 40%.

Despite these challenges, Petrópolis remains a significant player, selling 288,000 600ml bottles and 8 million cans daily. The Brazilian beer market is dominated by Ambev, a subsidiary of AB InBev, which controls about 60% of the market share.



Heineken follows with an 18% share. The potential entry of the Batista brothers could disrupt this oligopoly, potentially leading to increased competition and changes in pricing strategies.

For Ambev, which generated R$62 billion ($11.8 billion) in revenue in 2022, this development represents a new challenge in maintaining its market leadership. The company's stock experienced a 1% dip following the news, indicating investor concern about potential market disruptions.

As the situation unfolds, it could have far-reaching implications for Brazil's beer industry. These changes may impact everything from market share distribution to pricing strategies and consumer choices.

The Rio Times

