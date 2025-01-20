OCOLO Announces The Appointment Of Marc Halbfinger To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Digital Start-up OCOLO Adds Another Global Data Center Veteran to its Esteemed Board of Directors and Advisors with Marc Halbfinger Appointment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OCOLO , LLC, a digital start-up that provides an marketplace portal for data centers and enterprise IT professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Halbfinger to its Board of Directors and Advisors, effective immediately. Mr. Halbfinger, a 30-year industry veteran, brings a wealth of experience in global connectivity, and interoperability and a track record of leadership to the organization.“As a guiding light and an inspiration to so many of us in the industry, Marc has been offering me and our team valuable ideas, thoughts and insights informally throughout OCOLO's journey,” said Tony Rossabi, CEO and Co-Founder of OCOLO, LLC.“Formalizing his role as a member of our phenomenal Board of Directors and Advisors will be a force multiplier for us in advancing OCOLO's presence in the global marketplace.”“I've known Tony a long time, and have always admired his industry knowledge, vision, and drive,” said Marc Halbfinger, incoming OCOLO Board member.“When he approached me about joining the OCOLO Board, I was excited to get involved and contribute to a truly transformative concept that leverages technology to simplify scalable, secure colocation services transactions. OCOLO has developed meaningful momentum, and I am honored to join this outstanding team.”Mr. Halbfinger was CEO of PCCW Global from 2007 to 2024, and CEO of Console Connect from 2017 to 2024. He led both companies through periods of significant growth and transition, transforming each into a leading network and leading technology platform, respectively. He currently advises on investment, strategy and operations for B2B and B2C enterprises in the Internet, Communications & Technology space, and serves on the Board of Directors for a Mediterranean data center company, and a Middle East-based international connectivity company.Mr. Halbfinger served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Bridge Alliance, a group of 34 major mobile telecommunications companies spread across Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East, from 2018 to 2022. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Pacific Telecommunications Council from 2017 to 2021. Mr. Halbfinger also served for two terms as Chairman of the Global Leaders Forum, the industry body that leads digital innovation based on the principles of interoperability and ubiquitous connectivity, from 2016 to 2020.Mr. Halbfinger joins a team of data center industry pioneers who have supported and guided OCOLO through the company's early days in its efforts to transform data center colocation transaction services as Non-Executive members of its Board of Directors & Advisors:.Angela Adam – Senior Vice President, eStruxture.Jonathan Beckham – Partner, Akerman LLP.Rob Carter – Chief Executive Officer, LightEdge Solutions.Todd Lawrence – Vice President, Akamai.Henry Schuck (Advisor) – Chief Executive Officer, ZoomInfo.Michael Tobin – Chief Executive Officer, Tobin VenturesAbout OCOLOOCOLO's mission is to become the default marketplace for the exchange of enterprise retail colocation services and industry standard for digital colocation optimization. By bringing data center providers and enterprise clients together with ease and automation, OCOLO is transforming the way colocation capacity is bought and sold. It is the first online platform to uniquely showcase colocation capacity without disrupting existing pricing or sales models, thus enhancing go-to-market strategies and financial performance for both service providers and enterprises.Join Us at PTC 2025We invite you to experience the future of buying and selling data center services with OCOLO at PTC 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii from January 19-22. Witness firsthand how OCOLO is setting new standards in the industry.

