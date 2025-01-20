Minister Koval: Small Farms In Ukraine Obtain EUR 20M From EU In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian farmers receive international assistance, but it is much lower compared to some other sectors.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the International Green Week in Berlin.

“The funds allocated to farmers as subsidies are extremely small today. Ukrainians are a nation of farmers who are not used to begging, they know how to earn,” Koval said.

In his words, about EUR 20 million was provided by the EU in support of small enterprises during 2024. Each of them (i.e. those who cultivate up to 120 hectares) received UAH 8,000 in subsidies per hectare.

“This is a small sum, extremely small compared to billions provided to others. But, it also [indicates – Ed.] Europe's support and coexistence with Ukrainian farmers,” Koval noted.

The Ukrainian official thanked the World Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), UK Aid, other projects and embassies of the countries that provide assistance.

According to Koval, the work is very active with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), other organizations supporting farmers, especially in frontline regions.

“Today, we are in debt to those who sowed and harvested crops on the front and in frontline areas. [...] Ukrainian businesses did not give up. [...] Ukrainian products are about food security,” Koval stressed.

He expressed confidence that Ukrainian farmers would continue to try to be more predictable for the European Union, so that they are not feared as a large agricultural country but are viewed as a member of the European family that will strengthen the EU.

“Today we are working on dispelling myths, because there are a lot of myths about Ukraine's agriculture: that our products are of poor quality, that there are too many of them, that they are collapsing the markets... These are all myths. By using figures, analytical data, Eurostat data, we are dispelling these myths one by one,” Koval added.

In his words, Ukraine understands European farmers but wants them to see Ukraine not as a threat but as a partner,“because the problems with food and food security in the world are much greater than the imaginary competition they are talking about.”

“We need to solve this global problem, and Ukraine is a leader here,” Koval emphasized.

A reminder that Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval is leading Ukraine's delegation at the International Green Week in Berlin, taking place on January 17-26, 2025. The exhibition includes expert conferences, panels, meetings, etc. Ukraine's national stand presents about 15 producers and associations.