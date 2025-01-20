EU Allocates EUR 116M For Education Of Ukrainian Children In Polish Schools

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has announced a EUR 116 million assistance package to support the education of Ukrainian children in Polish and to prepare them for further integration into the European labour market.

This information was published on the website of the European Commission on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

“Polish people have opened their hearts and their homes to welcome Ukrainians since Russia's illegal invasion in February 2022. Many of those fleeing were children, and continuing with school education is essential for their development. The funds announced today will support Ukrainian school children attending schools in Poland, help them better integrate into society and improve their future prospects in the labour market,” said European Commission Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, Roxanna Mînzatu.

More than 4.2M Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU –

According to the European Commission, the new package is designed to integrate about 30,000 Ukrainian pupils into Polish schools.

The package combines EUR 96 million from the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) with another EUR 20 million from the Polish government, and will be used to hire intercultural assistants, provide training for teachers, and improve psychological care, among other initiatives.

As reported, as of November 30, 2024, slightly more than 4.2 million people who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion had temporary protection status in the European Union, which gives them various rights, including the right to residence, social protection, access to work, education and healthcare.

Poland ranks second in terms of the number of Ukrainians granted such temporary protection, hosting around one million Ukrainian refugees, second after Germany.

Illustrative photo