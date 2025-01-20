Lithuania Gives Ukraine Package Of Assistance With Drones Of Its Own Production
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes Lithuanian-made drones.
This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that Lithuanian trucks with military aid have already arrived in Ukraine.
“Continuing to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, we have delivered thousands of drones from Lithuanian manufacturers, as well as thermal imagers and five-ton telescopic handlers,” the ministry said.
In this regard, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovile Šakalienė noted that the pace of assistance to Ukraine should not be slowed down, as Lithuania's security depends on it.
We cannot slow down the pace of support for Ukraine, as ensuring Ukraine's security means safeguarding our own. We have as much time as Ukraine does. We have also removed bureaucratic barriers, so military aid will reach Ukraine faster,” she emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Shakalienė said earlier that Lithuania would transfer 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine.
