Lithuania has handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes Lithuanian-made drones.

This was reported by the Lithuanian of Defense on social X , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Lithuanian trucks with military aid have already arrived in Ukraine.

“Continuing to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, we have delivered thousands of drones from Lithuanian manufacturers, as well as thermal imagers and five-ton telescopic handlers,” the ministry said.

In this regard, Lithuanian of National Defense Dovile Šakalienė noted that the pace of assistance to Ukraine should not be slowed down, as Lithuania's security depends on it.

to keep allocating 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukrain

We cannot slow down the pace of support for Ukraine, as ensuring Ukraine's security means safeguarding our own. We have as much time as Ukraine does. We have also removed bureaucratic barriers, so military aid will reach Ukraine faster,” she emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Shakalienė said earlier that Lithuania would transfer 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine.