SANY India Showcases Localization Excellence At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Greater Noida, January 20th, 2025: SANY India, a leading of equipment, participates at the 2nd edition of Bharat Mobility Global 2025, showcasing its commitment towards the 'Make in India' initiative. With an impressive lineup of localized products and innovations, the company reinforces its dedication to self-reliance, sustainability, and advancing India's ecosystem.



SANY India's stand at the expo demonstrates the brand's aggressive localization strategy. Manufactured at its state-of-the-art facility in Chakan, Pune, these products include critical components such as engines, hydraulic pumps, travel and swing devices, track rollers, and hydraulic cylinders-all sourced and produced domestically. This strategic shift significantly reduces import dependency while boosting local manufacturing capabilities.



Highlighting its commitment to sustainable innovation, SANY India is showcasing advanced electric machinery, including the electric mining dump truck, electric forklifts, and terminal tractors. These eco-friendly solutions reflect the company's dedication to minimizing environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency across industries.



Aligned with the expo's theme, "विकसित भारत के विकासरथ" (Viksit Bharat ke Vikasrath), SANY India continues to lead infrastructure development and drive economic progress. By integrating cutting-edge technology with localized manufacturing excellence, SANY India empowers the nation with solutions that promote growth, self-reliance, and sustainability.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Saxena, COO Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY INDIA PVT. LTD, said,“At SANY India, we take immense pride in our commitment to the 'Make in India' and 'Made in India' initiatives. The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2025 is a platform for us to showcase our localized manufacturing capabilities and eco-friendly solutions that are shaping the future of India's infrastructure. Our advanced electric machinery and domestically produced components reflect our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and reducing import dependency. Through these efforts, we are empowering industries and contributing to India's journey toward becoming a global manufacturing hub.”



Visitors can experience SANY India's innovative products and learn more about the company's commitment to building a self-reliant India at its pavilion, which stands as a testament to the brand's vision of contributing to a“Viksit Bharat.”





ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...