Pres. Trump: Golden Age Of America Begins Right Now

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- After his swearing-in as the US 47th president Monday, Donald pledged in a speech to "put America first" and said, "the golden age of America begins right now."

After his swearing-in and in a speech to the US congress, Trump said the United States would "once again consider itself a growing nation" and one that "expands our territory."

He commented on the Biden administration and started laying out his priorities, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

The president is promising a flurry of actions on Day 1 on immigration, energy production, crime and other issues.

Trump also promised tariffs and taxes on other countries, in a nationalistic inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president.

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families," he said at the US Capitol.

"Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump added.

"Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," Trump said after being sworn in inside the US Capitol.

Panama maintains control of the canal but Chinese companies have been steadily increasing their presence around the vital shipping link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Panama denies that China has any role in running the canal, and has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the waterway since Trump first threatened to take it over after he was elected in November.

At his inauguration, Trump said that the United States has been "treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made."

Since his election victory in November, Trump has taken aim at allies and adversaries alike, raising the prospect of fresh levies to push other countries towards tougher action on US concerns. (end)

amm







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109969