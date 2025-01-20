Built In Transform Your Kitchen For The New Year: LG's Built-In Appliances For Modern Look

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Every kitchen has a standard set of appliances, such as microwaves, hoods, cooktops or ovens. What usually happens is that people purchase these separately which usually results in a kitchen without a fixed aesthetic, unless you are that focused and picky when you are shopping. Tackling this challenge is LG, with its range of built-in appliances which not only give your kitchen a sleek, modern look but also helps build its unique aesthetic.

For starters, lets look at ovens. Usually an eyesore with the space it takes on the countertop or how it dominates the stoves, ovens can be quite hard to fit into your aesthetic. However, with LG's InstaView Oven, you have an option to have it built into your kitchen walls itself. This flagship product not only looks great but also brings in the best of what LG has to offer with its InstaView range. For instance, you can simply knock twice on the oven to light up the oven itself, thereby giving you a look into what's cooking. It also cleans up quickly, with the EasyClean feature. You can also use the LG ThinQ app, which allows you to check on the progress from your phone, so you don't even have to be in the kitchen the whole time.

You can also opt to get an LG built-in microwave, which upgrades your kitchen aesthetic with its innovative and stylish design, but also brings in practical features for a more precise cooking. It blends in seamlessly with your kitchen, boasts touch control and is also easy to clean!

Paired with ovens are usually cooktops, and yet another eyesore as their designs come pretty standard. LG takes a spin on this however, with its in-built line, which blends your cooktop into your countertop seamlessly, without compromising on any features. Its sleek and stylish design not only looks great, but also ensures a top-notch cooking experience, complete with safe and precise heat control, a 4.0kW cooking power and heavy duty grates, making it a kitchen must-have.

This is complemented best by LG's range of built-in hoods, which look elegant and futuristic, while also ensuring powerful and customer-centric features. For example, the hood and cooktop work together seamlessly, synchronized by the LG ThinQ app to help focus on cooking while the app controls power, speed and status. It is also super-quiet even when its providing suction at full capacity.

