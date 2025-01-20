Mcafee Receives AV-Comparatives Gold Awards For Best Real-World Protection And Best Performance Throughout 2024 - AETOSW...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- McAfee , a global protection leader, today announced that it has been recognized by AV-Comparatives with both the 'Real-World Protection Award' and the 'Best Overall Speed Award'. These honors spotlight McAfee's unmatched ability to deliver top-tier malware protection to consumers while improving PC performance, as demonstrated in AV-Comparatives' 2024 test results.

McAfee was one of only six vendors to achieve top overall results in the 2024 Real-World Protection tests, while also ranking as the vendor with the lowest impact on PC performance throughout 2024. This means that by replacing the protection that comes with your PC's operating system, McAfee can improve the overall performance of a PC.

This is particularly important at a time when bad actors are leveraging rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated tools to target victims.

Throughout the year, the AV-Comparatives Lab team rigorously tests leading consumer security products and evaluates them in terms of protection, and impact on PC performance.



McAfee's win in the Real-World Protection Test points to an ability to offer exceptional malware protection in everyday online conditions, as tested by AV-Comparatives. This recognition highlights McAfee's success in providing a high level of protection with minimal false alarms; this ensures consumers are protected without the burden of discerning whether or not something is harmful. McAfee's top rank in the PC Performance Test reflects its strength, as tested by AV-Comparatives, in delivering powerful security without slowing down system performance. This critical metric aligns with McAfee's consumer-first focus, ensuring that consumers stay protected while their PCs run efficiently at top speed.

“We are honored to receive both the Best Real-World Protection and the Best PC Performance awards,” said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee.“AV-Comparatives' trusted analysis validates our success in developing technology that protects people while improving device performance. We are committed to giving consumers the education and tools they need to stay safe online while maintaining performance and ensuring that our protection evolves as quickly as the threat landscape.”

Those interested in protecting themselves and their families online with this year's top-rated security software can download a free trial of McAfee Total Protection . This includes the company's award-winning anti-malware technology, as well as scam detection, social privacy management, identity monitoring, Secure VPN, password management, and safe browsing capabilities for all-in-one protection.

McAfee's award-winning, AI-powered anti-malware technology is included in McAfee Total Protection, McAfee+ Premium, McAfee+ Advanced, and McAfee+ Ultimate.

You can learn more about McAfee's awards and recognition from AV-Comparatives here .

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee's consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, communities, and businesses with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit .

