Houston Managed IT Services From AVATAR Managed Services - Insights On Client Experiences With Information Technology

Houston Managed IT services ranging from Cybersecurity to Corporate Computer Solutions, and IT Support, guide clients through the stages of Operational Maturity

AVATAR Managed Services, offering a range of fully managed and co-managed Houston Managed IT Services, shares insights on some of the client experiences that have proven to be of high importance across the years, irrespective of the industry sector or the size of the business.High Availability - in today's competitive marketplace and with global teams working around the clock, high availability is important. Reliable systems with good performance not only enable staff to access the data and be productive, any downtime could have a direct impact on sales or customer satisfaction. Most Information Technology systems at some stage will evolve and be upgraded, if this necessitates downtime, then a proactive notice to staff as well as clients could help mitigate impact and demonstrate a well-considered plan. Cybersecurity is a hot topic for a reason. Clients expect their data to be secure, and if they place their trust in a company by sharing personal information, the expectation is that its protection is treated as a top priority. Cyber threats are evolving constantly, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest strategies to protect assets from cyber attacks. If a breach does happen, then speedy resolution and clear communication can help, although there is a real chance that reputational damage and the loss of clients will be costly consequences.Discussions with an account manager should be a two-sided exchange of information. To do the very best for the client, who has unique challenges as well as opportunities, it is important that the account manager listens to the goals and knows where the business stands in terms of operational maturity. Understanding the background, the status quo, and the future goals should drive the strategy.Information Technology can be daunting, a complicated mystery with its jargon and seemingly high budget. Developing a proactive IT plan for the future not only instills confidence that there is a strategy in place to remain competitive, it also helps a company predict its IT spending, ensuring the return on investment is satisfactory.There is a common misconception that lots of communication is effective communication. This is not necessarily the case in a business landscape where inboxes are full and time is limited. The focus should instead be on timely and concise information, with regular checkpoints to ensure that all stakeholders feel they have the information they need to be able to do their jobs effectively and make decisions. Effective communication extends beyond what is said, to how it is sent.Finally, and seemingly all too familiar - delays in getting an answer to an inquiry, or worse, in response to a problem, can be costly in terms of loss of productivity and can also be frustrating.

