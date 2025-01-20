EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Bond

Growth financing: SIXT successfully places EUR 500 million at top conditions

Growth financing: SIXT successfully places EUR 500 million bond at top conditions

Strong interest from international investors: Order exceeds EUR 2 billion, repeatedly more than four times oversubscribed at peak.

Top conditions: The bond with a 3.25% coupon serves to finance further growth of SIXT. Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE:“The strong oversubscription of the orderbook and the lowest spread in the company's history for a bond issue demonstrate that our business model and our consistent focus on profitable growth are highly appreciated by the capital market.” Pullach, January 20, 2025 - Sixt SE has successfully placed a EUR 500 million corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A4DFCK8) with international investors. With an orderbook that was more than four times oversubscribed at its peak, the benchmark issue met with exceptionally strong demand from institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The bond has a term of 5 years and a coupon of 3.25%, which corresponds to an improvement of 0.50% compared to the last bond issued a year ago (coupon: 3.75%). The successful issue underlines the international car rental company's strong market position and the high level of investor confidence in the company's financial stability and growth strategy. The proceeds of the bond will be used to finance further growth, in particular fleet expansion. Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE :“The strong oversubscription of the orderbook and the lowest spread in the company's history for a bond issue demonstrate that our business model and our consistent focus on profitable growth are highly appreciated by the capital market. We are particularly pleased that the bond issue has once again attracted broad international interest from investors and that we were able to improve the coupon by a further 0.50% compared to the last bond issue.” BNP PARIBAS, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK and UniCredit acted as joint lead managers. About SIXT: Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, via the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). Press contact: Kathrin Greven Phone: +49 – (0)89 – 74444 6700 Email: ...

