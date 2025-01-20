(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Segway's Navimow robotic lawn mower range wins seven awards at CES

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Segway Navimow , the robotic lawn mower arm of Segway, received seven awards at CES 2025 − hosted in Las Vegas at the start of this month – for its lineup of robotic lawn mowers. Showcasing a portfolio comprised of the X3 Series, i Series and H Series, the successes highlight the brand's position at the forefront of automated lawncare.

The X3 Series, which will launch in Spring this year, is designed to maintain up to 2.5-acre (10,000 sq m) lawns with unparalleled efficiency by leveraging a self-developed EFLS 3.0 -enhanced RTK coverage system, vSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping), and VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) technologies.

The machine received three awards at the show, including acknowledgements in the following categories: Geekspin's 'Best of CES 2025', The Ambient's“Best in Show” and ZDNet's“Best Robot Lawn Mower at CES 2025”.

Also recognised were the i Series and H Series, with the former earning accolades from The Gadgety Awards, Trusted Reviews and Twice Picks, and the latter for House Digest's“Best of CES 2025”. Designed to tackle smaller lawns with precision to deliver flawless results, the H Series launched in the UK in 2023, while the i Series was introduced last year.

George Ren, Segway Navimow CEO, says:“It's incredibly rewarding to see all of the team's hard work recognised at CES 2025 and we're delighted that the Navimow range picked up seven awards across the show.

“Our lineup of mowers has given back a significant amount of time to homeowners and reduced over 1.13 million kilograms equivalent of carbon emissions in the process. I'm certain we can build on this momentum with the official launch of the X3 Series later this year.

“Capable of handling bigger lawn sizes than any of our previous offerings, tackling inclines of up to 27 degrees with ease, and integrating seamlessly with smart home systems, our latest offering will reinforce Segway Navimow's status as true innovators in the robotic mowing market.”

The X3 Series mowers will become available for consumers in Spring 2025.