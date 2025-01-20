(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Top 10 space robotics companies: Commercialising the final frontier

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Space has become something of a commercial rush in the past 10 years or more, with new opportunities increasingly opening up for, and attracting, companies and individuals from many backgrounds.

Right now, as many of you will know, a student or maybe a group of students could build a“CubeSat” satellite for a few thousand dollars and find a rocket to take it up into space for a fee of around $40,000. So, for less than $50,000, they could legitimately call their enterprise a“space company”.

For the generation that grew up watching NASA and only NASA fly to space and back using the Space Shuttle and traditional rockets, this is difficult to believe. I suppose younger people have grown up in a time of unprecedented opportunity, at least in terms of space.

At the same time, other government agencies around the world, such as those of China, India and, of course, Russia, have become more active in space, if only to launch satellites to serve the communications revolution that has taken place over the past decade or two, or for the fanatical devotees of the Indian film and television industry.

Now, some people – serious people in technologically advanced companies and relevant people in government offices – are talking about 3D printing entire moon bases and all sorts of other things further afield, the mission to Mars also being on NASA's horizon.

So, we thought we would take a look at the sector in this article and list some of the companies“leading the race”, as it were, to commercialise space.

Alien money from outer space

Over the past decade, space has emerged as a lucrative new sector, transitioning from government-driven exploration to a bustling marketplace with private enterprises at the helm.

This transformation was catalysed by NASA's strategic decision to partner with the private sector, encouraging companies to develop technologies previously built solely by the agency.

SpaceX, with its Dragon spacecraft regularly docking at the International Space Station (ISS), is perhaps the most emblematic example of this new era.

The numbers tell a compelling story. The global space economy was valued at $469 billion in 2021, growing by 70 per cent since 2010, according to the Space Foundation.

Projections suggest the market could surpass $1 trillion by 2040, driven by innovations in satellite communications, Earth observation, space tourism, and interplanetary missions.

This new space economy has attracted startups and established players alike. Companies like Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin continue to dominate traditional aerospace sectors.

However, new entrants such as Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and Relativity Space are redefining what's possible, introducing technologies ranging from reusable rockets to on-demand 3D-printed satellites.

Projected growth: Mars, satellites, and beyond

NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there by the 2030s, has spurred a wave of innovation in space robotics. Autonomous rovers, robotic arms, and advanced manufacturing systems are essential for these missions.

Moreover, the prospect of sending humans to Mars within the next two decades is fueling the development of technologies that can operate autonomously in extreme environments.

The satellite industry also plays a critical role. With increasing demand for satellite internet services, weather forecasting, and global positioning systems (GPS), thousands of satellites are being launched annually.

Companies like SpaceX, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and OneWeb are deploying massive constellations of small satellites to deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the Earth.

Space debris: A growing challenge

While the growth of the space industry is promising, it has created a pressing issue: space debris. Over 36,000 pieces of trackable debris larger than 10 centimeters currently orbit the Earth, alongside millions of smaller fragments.

This debris poses a significant risk to operational satellites, spacecraft, and even the ISS.

Efforts are underway to address this challenge. Companies like Astroscale are developing technologies to remove defunct satellites from orbit, while others, such as ClearSpace, focus on capturing larger debris using robotic arms.

NASA and ESA are also exploring concepts for cleaning up low Earth orbit, including deployable nets and lasers.

The top 10 space robotics companies

Here are the leading companies driving innovation in space robotics:

: Renowned for its reusable rockets, SpaceX also develops robotic systems for docking spacecraft and deploying satellites.: Specializes in robotic arms designed for extreme space environments, including Mars rovers and satellite servicing missions.: Builds lunar landers and autonomous systems for Moon exploration as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.: Develops robotic lunar landers and rovers, enabling payload delivery and exploration on the Moon.: Pioneers in-space manufacturing with 3D printing technologies aboard the ISS, enabling on-demand production of tools and components.: Offers satellite servicing capabilities through its Mission Extension Vehicles (MEVs), extending the lifespan of aging satellites.: While known for terrestrial robots, Boston Dynamics' technology is being adapted for space exploration, including autonomous inspection and maintenance tasks.: A Japanese company focused on lunar exploration, iSpace develops robotic rovers and landers for commercial and scientific missions.: Leading the charge in space debris removal, Astroscale's robotic systems are designed to capture and deorbit defunct satellites.: Partnering with ESA, ClearSpace is developing a mission to remove large debris objects using robotic arms. Innovations in space robotics

Beyond conventional applications, space robotics companies are exploring asteroid mining and in-orbit assembly.

Companies like Planetary Resources and TransAstra are working on technologies to extract valuable minerals from asteroids, potentially opening a new frontier for resource acquisition.

Similarly, on-orbit manufacturing and assembly promise to revolutionize satellite deployment and space station construction. Using robotic arms and advanced 3D printing technologies, these systems could build massive structures in space without the limitations of Earth's gravity.

Human life beyond Earth

As the space industry continues its meteoric rise, the role of robotics will be pivotal. From enabling lunar exploration to cleaning up space debris, these technologies are shaping the future of humanity's presence beyond Earth.

The companies leading this charge are not only redefining what's possible but also ensuring that space remains accessible and sustainable for generations to come.