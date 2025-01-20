Abdel Ghaffar Discusses With The French Firm Servier Ways To Enhance Investments Medical Field

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, held a meeting with a delegation from the French global company“Servier” to discuss ways to enhance the localization of the production of vital medicines in Egypt, with a focus on medicines for treating tumors and heart diseases.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, said that the minister listened to a presentation on what the company offers in the fields of tumor and heart medicines and other medicines, and the achievements made by the French company“Servier” in developing the pharmaceutical industry.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health stressed the importance of these medicines produced by the company in saving the lives of patients, noting that the Ministry of Health is working to increase the localization of the pharmaceutical industry locally, stressing that this cooperation will contribute to providing medicines with high quality and prices that suit patients, in addition to achieving self-sufficiency and enhancing Egypt's position in the field of pharmaceutical industries globally.

The official spokesperson pointed out that the minister discussed during the meeting how to increase the company's investments in Egypt in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, developing specialized pharmaceutical products, transferring technology, and improving the quality of local production, stressing the Egyptian state's support and encouragement of local and international companies, in light of the needs of the local market. He also listened to the delegation's presentation on the plan to develop its factory in Egypt, and ways to increase production capacity, to ensure contributing to covering needs, and applying the highest quality standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Abdel Ghaffar continued that the delegation extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health to attend the company's celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of the company's presence in the African continent, and 50 years of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Egypt.