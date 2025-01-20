Arab-African Council For Awareness Plans New Initiatives With Arab League, Hospitals Federation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Arab-African Council for Awareness is planning new initiatives in cooperation with the Arab League and the Arab Hospitals Federation. This was announced following a meeting of the council's Board of Directors with its High Advisory Committee, composed of experts from various fields, to discuss the council's upcoming work plan and potential collaborations with international and regional organisations.

The council reviewed its strategic vision, focusing on enhanced cooperation with the League of Arab States to promote awareness across multiple sectors aligned with sustainable development goals. Collaboration with the Arab Hospitals Federation is also planned to improve health awareness and access to healthcare services across the Arab world and Africa.

The council's work plan aims to empower Arab and African communities with knowledge and resources for sustainable development, fostering an environment of progress and inclusivity. The plan reflects the council's founding mission.

The Arab-African Council for Awareness is a non-profit civil organisation comprising prominent figures from Arab and African countries with expertise in health, economics, business, and media. These experts work together to raise awareness on various issues aligned with the sustainable development goals of both regions.

Through this collaboration, the council aims to launch effective awareness initiatives across the Arab and African regions, leveraging shared ideas and experiences to achieve positive and sustainable change.