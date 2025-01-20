Energy Ministry, Arab National Company Ink Deal For Copper Exploration In Ghor Fifa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 20 (Petra) – of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and Hamdi Tabbaa, Chairperson of the Arab National Company for and Transformation Industries, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to explore copper ores in the Ghor area, south of the Dead Sea, covering an area of approximately 28.1 square kilometers and spanning one year.Kharabsheh stated that the agreement aligns with the royal vision for economic modernization, emphasizing the importance of optimizing natural resource utilization to support the national economy. He highlighted that this MoU is a preparatory step toward comprehensive executive agreements encompassing mining operations and mineral extraction.The minister commended the Arab National Mining Company's initiative, established through the efforts of local stakeholders and business leaders. He expressed hope that the company would become a leader in the mining sector and noted the ministry's ongoing efforts to foster partnerships by signing multiple memoranda for various mineral explorations, with plans for more executive agreements this year.Tabbaa described the Arab National Mining Company as a realization of the royal vision for the development of Jordan's mining sector. He underscored that the agreement represents the foundation for a public shareholding company, offering citizens the opportunity to participate in the sector's growth.Hisham Zayoud, the ministry's Director of Natural Resources Studies, detailed the work plan under the MoU, which includes activities such as drilling, sample extraction to evaluate copper ore, and conducting an initial economic feasibility study in the designated area. Preliminary studies indicate promising copper ore concentrations of up to 1.36% in surface samples, enhancing prospects for the project's advancement and contributions to sustainable development.Zayoud added that the company has met all requirements, demonstrating its financial and technical competence and submitting a comprehensive exploration program covering the specified area.The memorandum outlines various exploration activities, including topographic and geochemical surveys, which will inform an initial economic feasibility study and serve as the basis for future concession agreement negotiations.This agreement is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to partner with local and international entities in exploring valuable mineral resources, such as copper, gold, lithium, phosphate, potash, and rare earth elements. These initiatives support Jordan's economic modernization strategy and aim to bolster the mining sector's role in national development.