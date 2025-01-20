Prince El Hassan To Participate In Meeting On Kuwait's Water Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 20 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal will attend a high-level forum in Kuwait on Tuesday, which the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, in collaboration with the World Bank, is organising.Prince El Hassan will deliver the keynote address at the event as one of the leading advocates for water sustainability, development and regional cooperation.The forum will bring together water ministers, heads of member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group, regional water sector leaders and experts from the World Group.The two-day forum will address urgent water crises facing the Middle East and North Africa, explore solutions to increase water availability and foster growth through innovative, smart water technologies.Discussions will cover improving water management, promoting water conservation and exploring funding options for critical infrastructure projects, along with relevant policies and regulations.