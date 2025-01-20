Amir, British PM Discuss Ties, Regional Developments
Date
1/20/2025 2:06:08 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer have discussed the close relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.
This came during a phone call His Highness received Monday from the Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom.
During the call, the British Prime Minister expressed thanks to His Highness the Amir for the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar and the mediation efforts it made to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and secure the exchange of detainees and prisoners.
MENAFN20012025000067011011ID1109109575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.