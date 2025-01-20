Amir, British PM Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime of the UK Keir Starmer have discussed the close relations between the two countries, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

This came during a phone call His Highness received Monday from the Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom.

During the call, the British Prime Minister expressed thanks to His Highness the Amir for the and humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar and the mediation efforts it made to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and secure the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

