Al Shaqab To Host Chinese Students Delegation For Stable Management, Riding Class

Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, announced the hosting of a delegation of students from China for a special one-day Stable Management and Riding Class on Tuesday, from 2pm to 5pm.

This educational visit will allow the students to experience firsthand the world-class facilities that Al Shaqab is renowned for. During the session, participants will be introduced to the fundamentals of stable management and equestrian riding, gaining valuable insights into the practices that define excellence in the equestrian world.

Al Shaqab continues to lead the way in equestrian education and foster international collaborations, which emphasize knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. The Equestrian Education Department is one of the most prominent departments at Al Shaqab, and its priority is to be a leader in equestrian education by setting the highest standards and integrating the community into its activities.

The department's mission is to build a strong foundation for the academy to be a hub for equestrian education. It also seeks to develop riders in the long term by continuing to offer riding lessons, stable management, and theoretical knowledge.

At the conclusion of the session, certificates of participation will be presented to each student, recognising their involvement in this enriching educational experience.

Al Shaqab Equestrian Academy follows an educational curriculum that is divided into two different levels, starting with beginners who learn the basics of riding, and progressing to advanced training, including participation in local and international competitions. The curriculum consists of both theoretical and practical components, as well as stable management. Our programs are divided into different age categories.

