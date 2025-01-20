Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cargo Bag For A Pickup Truck Bed (CNC-1035)
Date
1/20/2025 12:30:49 PM
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved storage bag to protect and conceal tools, sports gear, luggage, or other personal belongings in the back of a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Greensboro, N.C., "so I invented THE TRUCK BAG. My design ensures items are stabilized and shielded from rain, and it would also keep them concealed to protect against potential theft."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to contain and protect items transported within an open pickup truck bed. In doing so, it protects items against rain and other weather. It also prevents items from sliding or rolling around inside the truck bed, and it helps conceal items to protect against opportunistic thieves. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1035, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
