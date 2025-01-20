Vizion Protocol Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With $SQUAD Success, $TRUMP Inauguration, WAGMI And Solana ATH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Project $SQUAD from launchpad was streamed to over 36,000 viewers on X during launch

ViZion Protocol ($VIZION) commemorates its first year on Solana, $SQUAD's 30,000% launch success, $TRUMP token inauguration, and Solana's ATH milestone.

- Shane BrownMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ViZion Protocol ($VIZION ) proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary on the Solana blockchain today, coinciding with historic blockchain milestones, including Solana's all-time high (ATH) and the inauguration of the $TRUMP token. Sharing this monumental day, ViZion reflects on its remarkable achievements and sets the stage for transformative growth in 2025, including its highly successful $SQUAD token launch that helps businesses and vetted projects create their own token thru the $VIZION launchpad.A Year to Remember: ViZion's 2024 HighlightsIn an industry where 95% of blockchain projects fail within the first year, ViZion Protocol has not only survived but excelled. From groundbreaking technological advancements to real-world applications, ViZion has led the way in Film, Music and blockchain-powered entertainment.Key Milestones:1.🚀 $VIZION Token Launch (January 2024):.Launched on Solana with a starting market cap of $100,000, reaching an all-time high of $3.2 million.2.🎥 Award-Winning Media Success:.The blockchain-funded film“Bitch Ass”, directed by our Co-Founder, Bill Posley (Cobra Kai, Shrinking) and starring our other incredible Co-Founder, Tunde Laleye (Black Panther, MacGyver), became the first blockchain-funded film to win an award at SXSW 2022 and is CURRENTLY featured on Showtime and Paramount Plus.3.🔥 IRL Events and Partnerships:.Sponsored the Creativo + Ferrari“Any Given Sunday” Event during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, featuring icons like Dr. Oz, Julian Edelman, and Young Dirty Bastard (Wu-Tang Clan)..Hosted a SOLD-OUT blockchain-powered Spring Break Music Festival in Tampa, featuring Murda Beatz, Kalii, AB, AND MORE in partnership with Laleye Studios.4.🚀 ViZion Launchpad Debut ($SQUAD - December 2024):.Launched $SQUAD, ViZion's first project, achieving a 30,000% increase on Day 1 with over 36,000 steaming viewers LIVE for 8 hours globally on X.CA: ExVH32XpJKnt8zYVbwqnd2nDg5YhGc9KZtxdxa1Zy6qJWebsite:X: @squadonsolTG:5.📱 Development of iKonX App:.Set to launch in March 2025, the iKonX app will connect artists, venues, and managers through blockchain and AI, transforming the music industry.Celebrating with $TRUMP and Solana ATHThis special day aligns with Solana's ATH milestone and the inauguration of $TRUMP, solidifying January 19, 2025, as a defining moment in blockchain history.“To stand alongside $TRUMP's inaugural day and Solana's record-setting high is a testament to the transformative potential of blockchain and our community's unwavering support of the President, Elon Musk and the entire incoming administration!” said Shane Brown, Founder of ViZion Protocol.What's Next for ViZion and $SQUAD in 2025Building on its 2024 success, ViZion is laser-focused on utility expansion, ecosystem growth, and community engagement in 2025.Key Roadmap Initiatives:January 2025.Content Explosion: Filming 12 music artists, interviews, and podcasts, introducing never-before-seen content..Live Streaming Innovation: Weekly live streams with unique designs and special guests, offering payments in $VIZION, $SQUAD, or SOL..Launchpad Demonstrations: Sharing sample videos to onboard creators and innovators.February 2025.$SQUAD Listings: Getting $SQUAD listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, and major Tier 1/2/3 exchanges..Launchpad Expansion: Launching a new token with exclusive airdrops for $VIZION and $SQUAD holders..IRL Live Events: Hosting in-real-life (IRL) live-streamed showcases.March 2025.iKonX App Launch: Revolutionizing the music industry with blockchain and AI..$SQUAD NFT Collection: Launching exclusive NFTs for holders..Blockchain Conference: Representing ViZion on the global stage.April 2025 and Beyond.Telegram Bot Launch: Introducing a trading/sniping bot to enhance user experience..Ecosystem Growth: Expanding partnerships and launching new tokens via the ViZion Launchpad.About ViZion ProtocolViZion Protocol ($VIZION) is a decentralized cryptocurrency transforming the film, music, and entertainment industries. By leveraging blockchain technology, ViZion empowers creators, connects communities, and delivers tools that bridge the gap between art and technology.Shane Brown is a Keynote Speaker, Founder + Developer of $VIZION + $SQUAD. Shane LIVE STREAMS, is a blockchain industry expert and is available for interviews, podcasts and more. Shane will be speaking at several blockchain events in 2025 and looks forward to being a trailblazer in the industry with an award winning team surrounding him.Contact Information:Shane BrownFounder, ViZion Protocol📩 ...🌐 ViZionProtocol📲 Follow us on X: @ViZionTokenTG:$VIZIONCA: 4giiLHQPdcuFnVcuBF7wpmfU88EXDdToJqBP8dfpSjtA

