Wintersteiger Inc. Announces New Sales Representation In The Pacific Central Territory Of The US

Chris Tiller, Principal CTS Sports

Chris Tiller and CTS Sports are representing Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic effective January 1, 2025

- Wes Price, Wintersteiger Sports Area Sales ManagerSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2025, CTS Sports, LLC is the new sales agency representing Wintersteiger Sports , Bootdoc , and Hotronic in the Pacific Central Territory – Northern Nevada and Northern California.We extend our sincere gratitude to Steve Baugh for his many years of dedicated service and significant contributions to the success of the Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic brands in this region and wish him well.Led by Founder and Principal Chris Tiller, CTS Sports brings over 24 years of experience in Northern California managing sales and service within the specialty retail channel. In addition to our brands, CTS Sports also represents Salomon Alpine, Snowboard, Nordic, and Apparel, as well as Atomic Alpine.The CTS Sports team includes:Chris Tiller: With 24 years with Salomon Alpine and 10 years with Atomic Alpine, Chris brings a deep understanding of the market and a proven track record of success. He is a recipient of the AMER Sports Reach for Success Award for Outstanding Sales Results. His deep understanding of the market and ability to align with industry trends will bring added value to our customers.Doug Harley: With over 30 years of sales experience across surf, skate, winter sports, and lifestyle specialty retail, Doug is the agency's Snowboard lead. Doug's expertise ensures comprehensive support for winter sports products, helping retailers stay competitive and informed.Kyle Faucher: As an Agency Sales and Marketing Associate, Kyle focuses on accessory and rental sales, events, and leveraging his community marketing experience to enhance brand visibility. Customers will appreciate Kyle's fresh perspective and his ability to develop creative marketing initiatives that drive foot traffic and increase sales.This team's vast expertise ensures that customers in Northern Nevada and Northern California will receive industry-leading support and insights, benefiting from their decades of experience and strong industry relationships."We are thrilled to partner with CTS Sports," says Wes Price, Wintersteiger Sports Area Sales Manager. "Their expertise and commitment to customer success align perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to a long, successful partnership."Chris and his team are members of the Western Winter Sports Rep Association (WWSRA) attending the Nor Cal Preview Show, Nor Cal Winter Show, and Nor Cal On-Snow Demo.

Tracy Beers

Wintersteiger, Inc.

+1 802-917-3708

