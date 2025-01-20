COSTCO TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

18,000 Costco Teamsters Demand Fair Contract by January 31

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco Teamsters nationwide have voted by an overwhelming 85 percent margin to authorize a strike. The vote is a direct result of the company's continued failure to bargain constructively and refusal to present a fair contract offer that reflects the company's record-breaking profits. The Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement, covering more than 18,000 Costco workers, expires on January 31.

"Our members have spoken loud and clear - Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they'll be held accountable," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "From day one, we've told Costco that our members won't work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco's greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they'll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike."

Last week, hundreds of Costco Teamsters nationwide organized practice pickets in preparation for a potential strike. On Tuesday, Teamsters in Hayward, Calif., and Sumner, Wash., held practice picket actions. On Wednesday, Costco Teamsters held a practice picket and rally on Long Island. By Thursday, hundreds more in Southern California joined the mobilization effort with a large practice picket in San Diego

"This strike vote is a direct response to Costco's greed and blatant disregard for the bargaining process," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Costco claims to treat workers better than the competition, but right now, it's failing to live up to that reputation. Management has less than two weeks to fix this - if they don't, they'll face the consequences."

Costco recently reported $254 billion in annual revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits - a 135 percent increase since 2018. Yet, despite these record gains, the company refuses to meet the Teamsters' demands for fair wages and benefits that reflect the company's enormous success.

"We are the backbone of Costco," said Bryan Fields, a Costco worker in Baltimore and member of Teamsters Local 570. "We drive its success and generate its profits. We hope the company will step up and do right by us, but if they don't, that's on them. The company will be striking itself."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook/teamsters .

