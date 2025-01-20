UK: Gaza Cease Fire Efforts Should Continue For Next Few Weeks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The British of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Haimish Falconer, said on Monday that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of prisoners is the result of intensive efforts that must continue in the coming weeks.

This was stated in a statement issued by the British Foreign Office prior to Falconer's departure to the United Nations to give a speech at a Security Council session discussing the peace process in the Middle East.

He added that the United Kingdom supports efforts to improve the dire humanitarian situation, emphasizing the readiness of life-saving British aid to enter Gaza.

He warned that the imminent implementation of legislation by the occupying entity against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hinder the ambition for a ceasefire.

Falconer is scheduled to participate in a session discussing peace in Afghanistan and women's rights, along with another session with Syrian civil organizations to reaffirm the UK's commitment to a peaceful and inclusive political transition led by Syrians.

On another note, the statement mentioned that Falconer will announce an increase in annual humanitarian aid for Yemen by pounds five million, raising the total to pounds 144 million to provide food and healthcare for approximately 864,000 people.

The United Kingdom is the third largest humanitarian donor within the humanitarian response plan for Yemen, with the total aid value since 2015 exceeding pounds one billion. (end)

