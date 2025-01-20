BJP Seeks AAP Leader's Apology For Calling Hardeep Puri's Relatives 'Rohingyas'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A controversy erupted over remarks made by AAP MLA and spokesperson Rituraj Jha, who referred to Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators as 'relatives' of Union Hardeep Singh Puri.

The comments, made during a live debate on a leading news channel, sparked outrage among BJP leaders, who are now calling for an apology from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP MLA for what they deem an insult to the Sikh community.

Jha's remark, which was seen as a direct attack on Puri has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have demanded that the AAP MLA be removed from the party.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leader, expressed anger, stating, "Rituraj Jha's use of the word 'apshad' to describe Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his baseless claim that Puri is related to Rohingyas is not just an insult to him but to the entire Sikh community. Such derogatory remarks show the true mindset of AAP. It is a disrespect to people who have sacrificed their lives for this country. I call on Arvind Kejriwal to seek forgiveness from the Sikh community and expel Rituraj Jha from the party. This is an unacceptable statement, and the Sikh community demands an apology."

RP Singh, another BJP leader, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This is not just an attack on Minister Puri, but an insult to the entire Sikh community. Jha's assertion that the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are relatives of Puri is completely unfounded. We demand that Arvind Kejriwal and Rituraj Jha apologise to the Sikh community for mocking them with such baseless accusations."

The controversy has gained momentum on social media also, with BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also calling for a public apology from the AAP leader on X.

"AAP MLA and spokesperson Rituraj Jha has insulted Sikhs by calling Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators relatives of Hardeep Singh Puri, a proud Sikh. Arvind Kejriwal must immediately apologise to Mr. Puri and the Sikh community for this abhorrent comment."

The incident comes as Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh from AAP recently accused the BJP of facilitating the "settlement" of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas across the country.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reported on Sunday that it had apprehended 916 people, including 586 Bangladeshi nationals and 318 Rohingyas, since 2021, highlighting the ongoing concerns about illegal immigration.