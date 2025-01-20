(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco OPEX Analyzer, 2016-23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a deep dive into telco OpExtrends by category from 2016 to 2013, analyzing data from 32 companies across key regions.

Managing OpEx wisely is essential for telcos to thrive and grow profitability: in 2023, global telco revenues fell 0.5% YoY to That marks a decade-low, due to currency fluctuations, particularly in Japan, and limited 5G monetization opportunities.

In addition to stagnant revenues, telcos face high capex demands and fierce competition, emphasizing the need for strategic cost optimization beyond traditional methods like asset sell-offs and outsourcing. Getting OpExunder control is key.

Key findings of the telco OPEX study include:



Total OpExfell by 1% in 2023, but OPEX excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) declined by 0.5%, or about the same rate of decline as revenues. The difference is D&A, which fell at the much steeper clip of 3% in 2023.

Network-related OpEx, encompassing operations, leasing, utilities, and D&A, constitutes 50.8% of total OpEx, with significant company-specific variations.

Network operations costs rose from 16.5% of OpEx in 2016 to 18.4% in 2023. Network leasing OpEx declined several years ago due to new accounting rules (IFRS 16) and are now steadily in the 3 to 3.5% range.

Depreciation and amortization, the largest OpExcategory, grew to 23.4% of OPEX in 2023. Labor costs, accounting for over 16% of OpEx, are rising as telcos compete for digital talent and embrace automation. As a percentage of total OpEx, labor costs increased from 16.2% in 2016 to 17.4% in 2023.

The report underscores the need for telcos to standardize OpExtracking and implement transformative measures to enhance profitability. By benchmarking costs and uncovering inefficiencies, telcos and vendors can better navigate industry challenges and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Highlights

Abstract

Results for Group of 32 Telcos

Results by Company Taxonomy

List of Figures and Charts



Capex and Opex as % of Revenues - Group of 32

Network-related capex and opex in 2016-23: Group of 32 (% revenues)

Opex by category, 2016-23 average

Network-related opex categories as % of total opex, 2016-23

All network-related opex, % total

Profit margins for group of 32 telcos, 2016-23 average

Labor costs as a % of total opex

Labor costs per employee (US$K)

Opex items by company, % total opex: 2023

Profitability margins by company, 2023

Company-level revenue (US$M) and capital intensity

Company-level network-related capex and opex in 2016-23

Company-level opex by category, 2016-23 average

Company-level network-related opex categories, as % of total opex, 2016-23

Company-level all network-related opex as % of total opex

Labor costs per employee (US$K): company vs. global telco average

Labor costs as a % of total opex: company vs. global telco average

Average profit margins, 2016-23: company vs. global telco average Company-level profitability trends, 2016-23

Company Coverage:



Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Batelco

BT

Charter Communications

China Mobile

Chunghwa Telecom

Du

Etisalat

Globe Telecom

KDDI

KPN

LG Uplus

Megafon

MTN Group

Oi

Ooredoo

Orange

PLDT

Proximus

Saudi Telecom (STC)

Singtel

SK Telecom

Starhub

Swisscom

Tata Communications

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia

Telkom Indonesia

Telus

Turk Telekom Veon

