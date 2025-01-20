Kalp Decentra Foundation And Zee Learn Limited Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize High School Blockchain Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20 January 2025 – Kalp Decentra Foundation, a USA-based non-profit organization and Zee Learn Limited, one of India\'s leading education companies, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate enterprise-grade blockchain into high school education, marking a significant step towards digital transformation in the education sector.



Kalp Decentra Foundation develops and maintains a permissioned public infrastructure that will leverage its technological expertise to enhance digital innovation in education. This Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) framework will provide the technological backbone for this initiative, facilitating seamless collaboration between educational stakeholders while ensuring digital inclusivity across the ecosystem.



\"Today\'s students need more than theoretical knowledge to succeed in the digital economy,\" said Tapan Sangal, Director of Kalp Decentra Foundation. \"Our partnership with Zee Learn creates a practical learning environment where students can develop real blockchain applications while building crucial problem-solving skills.\"



The collaboration addresses the growing demand for blockchain expertise by providing students with hands-on experience through Kalp Studio\'s professional-grade development platform. This initiative represents the first large-scale integration of enterprise blockchain education within Indian high schools.



Mr. Manish Rastogi, CEO and whole-time director, Zee Learn Limited, shared his enthusiasm,“This partnership advances our mission to empower students with future-ready skills and going forward, this will equip them to discover their unique potential and to shine brightly in an ever-evolving world. This is another testimony that we place our learners at the center of their educational journey by leveraging equitable education and brain-based learning principles integrating Kalp\'s enterprise blockchain platform into our educational framework, we\'re preparing students for leadership roles in the digital economy.\"



Under this innovative program, students will gain exclusive access to professional-grade blockchain development tools through Kalp Studio\'s platform. The curriculum emphasizes practical implementation, enabling students to design and develop real blockchain applications and prototypes.



This hands-on approach bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing students for real-world challenges in the blockchain space. To further encourage excellence, the program introduces performance-based blockchain scholarships, offering tokenized rewards that recognize and incentivize student achievements.



ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools in 86+ cities nationwide. The Company is also Brand Partner with one of Mumbai's Premier IB school Mount Litera International School in BKC, Mumbai. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education and vocational degree courses through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



Zee Learn caters to the whole range of educational services with an array of innovative service offerings, which goes beyond its core segment of preschool, K–12, and vocational courses. Zee Learn's digital ventures include the Kidzee App, Kidzee Tab, and more, enabling students to expand their horizons helping it to develop a robust digital education ecosystem and employ a pedagogically sound approach to improve learning outcomes.





About Kalp Decentra Foundation



Kalp Decentra Foundation is a USA-based non-profit organization committed to promoting digital innovation through its permissioned public infrastructure network. The foundation focuses on developing platforms that enable seamless collaboration and break down operational barriers across sectors.



