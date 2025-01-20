Permanent National Committee For Combating Trafficking In Persons Holds 19Th Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Permanent National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling held its 19th meeting on Monday, chaired by Deputy Chairman and Undersecretary of the of Justice Tareq Ali Al-Asfour, with the participation of representatives from the committee's member entities.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Justice said the meeting discussed the items on its agenda, focusing on the executive and legislative measures to combat trafficking in persons. The discussions aimed to unify national efforts and present them through consistent and organized mechanisms in line with international best practices.

The statement added that the meeting reviewed the results of a joint visit by the committee and the Kuwait Lawyers Association to the shelter center, which aimed to enhance effective cooperation to improve the legal status of the residents. It also addressed updates on bilateral cooperation with the counterpart committee in Bahrain to exchange expertise and best practices in combating trafficking.

The statement noted that the committee reviewed its ambitious 2025-2028 work plan, which was developed in line with international frameworks and subjected to national review to ensure alignment with domestic legislation in preparation for its adoption and implementation.

On regional cooperation, the meeting discussed Kuwait's preparations to host the Sixth Governmental Forum on Combating Trafficking in Persons for Middle Eastern Countries.

The forum is envisioned as a platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives on emerging global issues related to trafficking in persons.

In conclusion, the committee reiterated its commitment to strengthening national, regional, and international cooperation in combating trafficking in persons, reflecting Kuwait's prominent role and position in this field. (end)

