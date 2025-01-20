Diplomat Reminisces On Generous Canadian Contributions Towards Kuwait Liberation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Canada's "generous" contributions towards the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi invasion will always stand the test of time, a said on Monday, citing such support as an emblem of the amity the two nations share.

Kuwait recalls with "gratitude" the aid it had received from Canada more than three decades ago after the country was invaded by neighboring Iraq, Assistant Foreign for the Americas, Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Abdullatif Al-Ahmed told a lavish ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

These relations have seen tangible progress in recent years, particularly in fields running the gamut from education and healthcare to trade and investment, the diplomat underlined, citing a Kuwaiti "desire" to propel relations to even greater levels through ratcheting up bilateral, high-profile state visits.

Kuwait's relations with Canada, which are marked by "depth and solidity," transcend state levels by encompassing "active" cultural exchange, at a time where the number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting Canada has been on the rise, added the diplomat.

On sectors that have seen the most progress, Canada's ambassador to Kuwait Aliya Mawani mentioned security and defense relations, in addition to healthcare and energy ties, as the beneficiaries of greater cooperation, prognosticating that ties are likely to remain on an upward trajectory.

Discussing bilateral relations, Kuwaiti National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters chief Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said that his country and Canada share a common belief that "serious and diligent" work would always give impetus to more progress in relations, emphasizing that Kuwait "would never forget" Canadian aid during the Iraqi invasion. (end)

