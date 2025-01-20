Faruque Ahmed: Leading Bangladesh Cricket to a New Future

(MENAFN- Engineer Travels) Faruque Ahmed became the President of the Bangladesh Board (BCB) on August 21, 2024. Since then, he has been working hard to improve cricket in Bangladesh. His leadership is bringing new ideas and better plans to make sure cricket grows in the right way. He wants Bangladesh to do well in world cricket and make the more professional and successful.



A Clear Vision for the Future



Faruque Ahmed has a strong vision for Bangladesh cricket. He wants to make cricket modern, professional, and well-organized. His main focus is on improving player training, using technology to help performance, and creating better opportunities for young cricketers. His goal is to make Bangladesh a strong team that can compete with the best in the world.



BPL: More Than Just a Tournament



Under Faruque’s leadership, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is changing for the better. He introduced e-ticketing to make it easy for fans to buy tickets, improved team management, and made the league more exciting for fans. Because of his efforts, BPL is now becoming popular not only in Bangladesh but also in other countries.



Helping Young Players Grow



Faruque believes the future of Bangladesh cricket depends on young players. That’s why he has started many programs to find and train new talents from schools and local areas. These programs give young players the chance to learn from top coaches and use the best facilities. This will help Bangladesh cricket get better in the long run.



Honest and Transparent Leadership



One of the biggest changes Faruque Ahmed has brought is financial transparency. He has made sure that money is used properly for players, tournaments, and cricket development. Because of this, many companies now trust BCB and are ready to invest in Bangladesh cricket.



Bringing Fans Closer to Cricket



Cricket is a passion in Bangladesh, and Faruque understands this very well. He has made efforts to connect fans with the players through social media, events, and better stadium experiences. Fans now feel more involved in the game, and cricket is becoming even more popular across the country.



Building a Strong Future for Bangladesh Cricket



Faruque Ahmed’s leadership is not just about today; he is planning for the future. His work is making sure that Bangladesh cricket grows step by step with a solid plan. With his efforts, Bangladesh cricket will continue to improve and become a powerful team in world cricket.



Under his leadership, the dream of making Bangladesh a top cricketing nation is becoming a reality.



