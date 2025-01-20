Power 97.5 LA Radio Supporting Those Affected By The Los Angeles Fire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Power 97.5 LA and Lavish Productions Present the Official Power 97.5 LA Valentine's Day After-Concert Party of Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, and Howard Hewett

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated Valentine's Day event of the year is here! Power 97.5 LA and Lavish Productions proudly present the Official Valentine's Day After-Party for the legendary Charlie Wilson, Stephanie Mills, and Howard Hewett. Hosted at the stylish ELEVATE Lounge on the 21st floor of 811 Wilshire Boulevard, this glamorous celebration offers stunning panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline.

Event Details:



Date: February 14, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 1:45 AM Location: ELEVATE Lounge, 811 Wilshire Boulevard, 21st Floor, Los Angeles, CA

The evening kicks off at 7:00 PM with chic cocktail hour where guests can enjoy a selection of drinks and light bites, all set to smooth ambient music. At 8:00 PM, the spotlight shifts to the Red-Carpet Arrivals, featuring an exciting procession of celebrities, influencers, and VIPs, all posing for photographers in true Hollywood fashion.

At midnight, get ready for a standout performance by the legendary Christopher Williams, who will take the stage with his iconic hits. Following the performance, the celebration continues with an unforgettable after-party, where a live DJ will spin the hottest Top 40 and R&B tracks until the early morning hours. The night will also feature a Celebrity Fashion Show by Michael Malone. This exclusive event will be hosted by Ray J.

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit the victims of the recent fire in Los Angeles, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy a great time while supporting a worthy cause.

This extravagant event is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones, friends, or anyone looking for a memorable night out in LA. Expect an incredible atmosphere with luxurious décor, exclusive photo opportunities, and an unmatched party vibe. Media from around the world, including Getty Images, are expected to cover the event.

Event Highlights:



Red Carpet Event: Rub elbows with celebrities and VIPs while enjoying exclusive photo ops.

Christopher Williams Live Performance: A midnight show that will keep you reminiscing all night.

After-Party: Dance to the latest Top 40 and R&B jams, spun by a live DJ. Giving Back: A portion of proceeds will go toward supporting the victims of the recent Los Angeles fire.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite and 5LA.

About Power 97.5 LA:

Power 97.5 LA is LA's number one hip-hop and R&B station on iHeartRadio, reaching over 3.5 million listeners weekly. The station continues to be the leader in shaping LA's vibrant nightlife and music scene, bringing the best events and exclusive experiences to the city. Power 97.5 LA is the ultimate platform for music lovers, with a focus on culture, community, and access to the hottest happenings in Los Angeles.

For media inquiries or to request press passes, please contact:

iTeam Media Group

Century City, CA

[email protected]

Tel: 1-213-519-5334

SOURCE Power 97.5 LA

