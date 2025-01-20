Three Ways To Assess How Liverpool's Tidal Energy Plan Will Affect The Environment

Author: Kenneth Kang

(MENAFN- The Conversation) A proposed tidal scheme on Liverpool's River Mersey is entering an early assessment and consultation phase . This multi-billion pound infrastructure project, which could span several miles across the river and power up to a million homes , exemplifies the complex challenge of planning large-scale energy projects.

The project uses the “Rochdale envelope” approach in its environmental planning. This allows environmental assessors to evaluate potential knock-on effects while technical details of a new project are still evolving.

Within this framework, three distinct assessment styles emerge, each resembling a different kind of traveller: the map follower, the explorer and the seasoned navigator.

Understanding these approaches helps explain why an environmental assessment is not just about ticking boxes. It's about finding the right balance between what's practical and what's thorough.

1. The map follower

Like a hiker relying on trusted maps and familiar trails, the first approach focuses on understanding environmental changes we can predict based on current knowledge. To make these predictions, engineers and scientists use sophisticated computer models that simulate different aspects of the estuary. These models examine changes to water flows and levels, sediment movement patterns and potential impacts on marine life – from plankton to fish populations.

For example, hydrodynamic models can show how the proposal might change local flood risks by altering tidal patterns. Sediment transport models predict whether mud flats – crucial feeding grounds for birds – might grow or shrink. Water quality models examine how changes could affect the estuary's ability to naturally clean itself.

Computer modelling can be used to extrapolate from environmental changes that are already well understood. Triff/Shutterstock

Here lies a fundamental challenge. Scientific tools and computer models offer useful ways to assess environmental impacts, but face important data constraints. While standardised methods promote efficiency, they often reveal their own limitations. Take predicting sediment movement in the Mersey – without enough historical data about tidal patterns, engineers must make assumptions .

This creates a practical dilemma: as we try to model complex environments more precisely, we actually discover more about what we cannot predict with confidence.

2. The explorer

In the spirit of a backpacker venturing beyond marked trails, the second approach seeks out uncertainties. Rather than merely following established scientific models, it actively looks for gaps in our understanding.

When assessing environmental impacts, it considers three key questions. First, what do we know we do not fully understand yet – such as precisely how changes in water flow might affect fish breeding? Second, what might we be completely missing – perhaps important connections between species that we have not noticed? Third, what aspects are too complex to predict with certainty – like how the whole river ecosystem might change over many centuries?

Like an explorer charting new territory, each discovery reveals new uncertainties. The Mersey's industrial heritage illustrates this challenge. Studies of river sediments might uncover centuries of accumulated pollutants , leading assessors to examine worst-case scenarios: What if construction disturbs the most contaminated areas? What if tidal flows redistribute these pollutants unexpectedly?

While this thorough exploration helps identify maximum risks, planners face a dilemma: the sheer number of scenarios makes it increasingly difficult to determine which deserve priority.

3. The skilled navigator

Just like an experienced sailor, the third method combines known knowledge with adaptability. While founded on established scientific understanding, it remains responsive to new information throughout the assessment process.

Computer models form one key element of the assessment, working alongside local wildlife observers and researchers who study the interplay between environmental, social and physical changes in the river system.

When observers note changes in bird behaviour or fish movements, these observations help test and validate the modelling predictions. Rather than relying on just one perspective, this integrated approach brings together different ways of understanding the ecosystem's complexity. It lets planners check computer forecasts against firsthand observations, helping them understand how changes develop over time and adjust their assessments as impacts become clearer.

Known knowledge can be combined with adaptability to remain responsive to new information as it emerges. Joshua Woroniecki/Shutterstock

All environmental assessment methods involve challenges and trade-offs. The map follower offers efficiency but risks missing crucial relationships through its narrow focus. The explorer embraces uncertainty but risks becoming paralysed by endless questions.

Finding the right balance means choosing where to invest time and resources wisely in environmental assessment. Like a sensitive scale, it requires constant adjustment. Lean too far toward efficiency and we risk missing crucial impacts. Wade too deep into fact finding and assessments become unfeasible.

Yet, mastering this delicate equilibrium resembles the art of navigation itself – knowing when to follow charted waters and when to adjust course. This balanced approach ensures environmental assessments remain both workable and responsive to emerging challenges.

