WFP, UNICEF start delivering help to Gaza as cease-fire takes effect

(MENAFN) On Sunday, both the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF announced that their trucks have started entering Gaza following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement earlier that day.



The WFP stated on X that it aims to deliver food daily via humanitarian corridors involving Egypt, Jordan, and Israel. Trucks are carrying essential supplies such as wheat flour and ready-to-eat food parcels to those in urgent need. The organization emphasized that the ceasefire is "critical for the humanitarian response" and called for the safety and access of aid to be ensured.



UNICEF, in its own statement, confirmed that trucks carrying water, hygiene kits, and nutritional supplies are entering the Gaza Strip. It urged that the ceasefire must be upheld and emphasized the need for safe and unimpeded access for aid to reach every child.



The ceasefire agreement took effect at 11:15 AM local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, after a brief delay related to Israeli accusations that Hamas had delayed the release of a list of captives. It was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time.

