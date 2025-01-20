Medical Device Connectivity Market Size To Hit USD 16.21 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 22.68% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Connectivity Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Medical Device Connectivity Market size was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.21 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 22.68% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and the rising demand for seamless data exchange across healthcare systems.

Market Overview:

The global Medical Device Connectivity Market has gained substantial traction as healthcare organizations seek enhanced interoperability between devices and systems for better patient outcomes. Medical device connectivity involves enabling seamless communication between devices like infusion pumps, patient monitoring systems, and diagnostic equipment, allowing healthcare providers to efficiently exchange patient data. This connectivity allows for real-time monitoring, improved workflow, and better decision-making in clinical environments.

The demand for connected medical devices has surged due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in remote patient care, and a growing emphasis on data-driven healthcare. These devices improve patient monitoring, reduce the likelihood of human errors, and optimize hospital operations. Moreover, they contribute to the efficient management of electronic health records (EHRs), ensuring timely access to patient data and improved clinical outcomes.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Baxter International Inc. – Sigma Spectrum Infusion System

Iatric Systems Inc. – EasyConnect

Silex Technology – SX-570 Wi-Fi Module

Digi International Inc. – Digi ConnectPort

True Process – Vines Platform

Koninklijke Philips N.V. – IntelliBridge Enterprise

GE Healthcare – Carescape One

Stryker Corporation – Connected OR Solutions

iHealth Labs Inc. – iHealth Wireless BP Monitor

Cisco Systems – Cisco Healthcare Network

Lantronix Inc. – XPort Embedded Device Server

TE Connectivity – Medical-grade connectors and Sensors

Bridge-Tech Medical – Bridge-Med Device Interface

Medicollector LLC – BedMasterEx

Oracle Corporation – Oracle Health Data Platform

Medtronic plc – CareLink Network

Masimo – Masimo Root

Infosys – Connected Health Platform

S3 Connected Health – Enterprise Connected Health Solutions

Spectrum Medical Ltd. – Quantum Perfusion Systems

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA – Infinity Acute Care System

Honeywell International – Honeywell Smart Sensor

Ascom Holdings AG – Digistat Suite Wipro Ltd. – Healthcare IoT Solutions

