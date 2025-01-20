Bioplastic Packaging Market To Surpass USD 73.6 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bioplastic Packaging size is expected to register 17.3% CAGR between 2025 and 2034 propelled by stringent regulations on plastic waste.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioplastic Packaging was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 73.6 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

This market is advancing quickly, driven by rising consumer awareness and demand for sustainable packaging solutions, particularly in the food & beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. With ongoing improvements in recycling and composting infrastructure, bioplastic packaging is expected to help in supporting the shift toward a circular economy, aligning with increased sustainability standards.

However, challenges persist, including high production costs, limited recycling infrastructure, and competition with traditional plastics. Bioplastics often require specialized technologies and advanced manufacturing processes, which currently remain less developed and more costly compared to conventional plastics. Investments in new equipment, research, and development are essential to bridge this gap but contribute to the overall expense of bioplastic production.

The bioplastic packaging market is segmented by material into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories. The biodegradable segment is anticipated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, as environmental concerns and regulatory pressures encourage alternatives to conventional plastics. Biodegradable materials derived from sources like corn starch and sugarcane cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging in the food, beverage, and personal care industries. Innovations in bioplastics have enhanced the quality, durability, and shelf-life of these materials, making them increasingly competitive with traditional plastics and suitable for broader applications.

The bioplastic packaging market is also segmented by packaging type, with flexible packaging taking the lead, holding 55% of the market share in 2023. Flexible packaging offers a lightweight and adaptable option widely used across the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries. Its efficient material usage and cost-effective transport appeal align well with sustainability goals. Recent advancements in materials like PLA, PHA, and starch blends have improved flexible packaging's durability and barrier properties, enhancing product preservation and shelf-life.

North America accounted for a notable market share of 25% in 2023. Growth in the U.S. bioplastic packaging market is driven by consumer demand for sustainable alternatives and corporate commitments to reduce plastic waste. Federal and state-level regulations, including restrictions on single-use plastics, further boost bioplastic adoption. Key sectors, particularly food and beverage and healthcare, are increasingly integrating bioplastic packaging as advancements in production technology lower costs, making it accessible across a wider range of applications.

Bioplastic Packaging Market Players

Companies including Amcor, Bio Futura, Biome Bioplastics, Corbion, FKuR, Futamura Group, Genpak, IIC, ITC Packaging, J. Landworth Company, NatureWorks, Novamont, Sealed Air, Stora Enso, Tetra Pak, TIPA, Walki Group, Xiamen Changsu Industrial are some firms working in bioplastic packaging industry.

This bioplastic packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) & volume (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Biodegradable



Starch blends



Polylactic acid



Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)



Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Others

Non-biodegradable



Bio polyethylene terephthalate



Bio polyethylene



Bio polyamide Others

Market, By Packaging Type



Flexible packaging Rigid packaging

Market, By End Use Industry



Food and beverage

Consumer goods

Pharmaceuticals

Building and construction Others

