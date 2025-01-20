Sable Defines A Large Cu-Mo Porphyry Target At Its Copper Prince Project, Southern British Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce geochemical results and field observations from its 100% owned Copper Prince property located near Princeton in southern British Columbia (“Copper Prince” or the“Property”).

Highlights

Copper Prince is located 13km northeast of Princeton, British Columbia, within a very prolific mineral district containing important operating and historic mines (Figure 1). Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain mine is located 25km to the southwest, the past producing Brenda Mine, 40km to the northeast, and the Elk Gold Mine, 26km to the north. The Copper Prince property is contiguous with Kodiak Copper's land package where Kodiak has identified multiple, significant porphyry targets within their mineral concessions in the last couple of years.

The Copper Prince property consists of 3,980 hectares and is 100% owned by Sable. It was staked by Sable in May 2024 as part of the Company's regional target generation work. The Property has excellent access, infrastructure, and mining tradition.

The Property contains five reported Cu-Mo showings. Sable's initial field review of the southern-most showing (the“CR Showing”) revealed a large zone of sericite altered granite boulders containing D-type veinlets and local molybdenite. The altered boulders are observed over a several hundred metre trend, along various logging roads and across the forest. Further south, boulders with potassic (K-spar) alteration, quartz-magnetite veinlets and traces of chalcopyrite were also found (Figure 2). In general, the claim area is forest-covered and in situ out crop is rare.

Most of the altered and mineralized boulders found to date are located on the northwest margin of a 1.5km diameter, circular magnetic high (Figures 3 to 5). In late October 2024, Sable completed a 727 sample soil grid, covering the entire magnetic feature, its margins, and the aforementioned altered and mineralized float occurrences. Results from the soil sampling reveal very significant anomalies for Cu, Mo, and Ag, which, when combined with the mineralized float and geophysical data, support the existence of a large-scale porphyry system at Copper Prince.



Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented,“We are pleased with the results received on Copper Prince. This large Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry target is located within a highly endowed mineral district with excellent access and infrastructure. The size and characteristics of mineralization inferred from evidence-to-date, demonstrate the potential for a concealed porphyry deposit with similarities to the past producing Brenda mine, Copper Mountain, or the world-class Highland-Valley Cu district near Kamloops. Additional mapping, soil sampling and ground geophysics are presently being planned for the Spring of 2025. Copper Prince is a significant new addition to our property holdings in British Columbia.”









Figure 1. Location of the Copper Prince property showing the main deposits in the district.

Regional and Local Geology

The Copper Prince property is located within a series of regional Jurassic plutons that include the Okanagan batholith, the Pennask batholith, and the Osprey Lake batholith. These large plutonic suites intrude mostly Triassic rocks of the Nicola Group. Float and limited outcrop indicate the presence of different pulses and compositional phases within the granitic/granodioritic masses, including some porphyritic phases and mafic dykes. Typical porphyry features observed include strong sericite-pyrite alteration, D-type veinlets, quartz and quartz-magnetite veinlets, K-feldspar alteration, and local accumulations of molybdenite and chalcopyrite. The Copper Prince area has seen little historical exploration, however in 1983 Suburban Resources observed the same altered boulders, trenched to expose the bedrock, and drilled three short holes to a maximum depth of 135m, intercepting intensely sericite-altered granite, multiple hydrothermal breccias and molybdenum mineralization.

Sable's soil sampling highlights at least four large and consistent Cu-Mo anomalies (>98th percentile) located on the N, NE, SW, and centre of the magnetic anomaly. Soil values reach 732 ppm Cu (Figure 3), 16.95 ppm Mo (Figure 4), and 5.41 ppm Ag (Figure 5). Rock samples collected from float show significant Mo values up to 341 ppm with Mo distributed in various places across the sampling grid. Detailed mapping of the available outcrop, follow-up of soil anomalies, extension of the soil grid, ground magnetics, and IP surveys form part of the exploration plan for 2025. The sampled and investigated areas represent less than 10% of the Copper Prince property, and four additional surface showings are still pending to review.









Figure 2. Left: Early quartz veinlets in K-spar altered granite. Center: Coarse molybdenite crystals along fractures. Right: Traces of chalcopyrite with malachite and Mn-oxides in granite float.









Figure 3. Distribution of Cu values from soil sampling at Copper Prince. Note the highlighted Mo values in rock samples and RTP magnetics in the background.









Figure 4. Distribution of Mo values from soil sampling at Copper Prince. Note the highlighted Mo values in rock samples and RTP magnetics in the background.









Figure 5. Distribution of Ag values from soil sampling at Copper Prince. Note the highlighted Mo values in rock samples and RTP magnetics in the background.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals, but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject of the rock samples to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133ha), Rusty Peak (1,942 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and the Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ... or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

