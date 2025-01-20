(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Trends and Insights into Taiwanese Deployments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report, based on interviews with 30 Taiwanese companies regarding their experience in adopting private 5G network applications, explores and provides an initial assessment of the current development status of Taiwan's private 5G network market.

Since Taiwan officially opened the application for private 5G network frequency licenses in June 2023, approximately one and a half years have passed. As of October 2024, more than 120 companies and organizations in Taiwan have successfully passed the private 5G network frequency application review, and several companies have completed the system setup and are actively running private 5G networks and related applications in their operational environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Private 5G Network Development Slows but Maintains Industry Attention

1.1 Cumulative Private Mobile Network Deployments Continue to Rise, but Growth Rates Decline Year by Year

1.2 Compared to Private 5G Networks, 4G Networks Currently Better Meet the Needs of Most Applications

2. Taiwan's Private 5G Network Market: Still in the Takeoff Phase

2.1 Driven Primarily by Smart Factories and Cultural and Creative Exhibitions

2.2 Taiwanese Enterprise Demand for Private 5G Networks is Diverse, with a Focus on Smart and Digital Transformation

2.3 Private 5G Network Applications Focus on Providing Customized Solutions to Address Operational Pain Points for Enterprises

2.4 High Deployment Costs Increase Barriers to Entry for Enterprises Building Private 5G Networks

Key Players



Aerospace Industrial Development Co.

AUO

Campro Precision Machinery

Far Eastern New Century

Gallant Precision Machining

Inventec

Marketech International

Sanlih E-Television Inc

Silks Hotel Group

Syntrend Creative Park Taiwan Farm Industry Co.

Key Tables and Figures



Cumulative Dedicated Mobile Network Deployment Cases by Technology Type

Cumulative Global Dedicated Mobile Network Deployment Cases (2014-2Q 2024)

Cumulative Global Private Mobile Network Deployment Cases by Industry (Top 10 Industries)

Cumulative 4G and Private 5G Network Deployment Shares by Industry (Top 10 Industries)

Cumulative Number of Approved Private 5G Network Applications in Taiwan by Application Type

Industry Breakdown and Deployment Purposes for 30 Taiwanese Enterprises Implementing Private 5G Spectrum Networks Taiwan's Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by Industry, 2012-2023

