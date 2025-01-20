Ukraine intercepts 93 Shahed drones, 47 decoy UAVs in successful defense

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully intercepted 93 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and other varieties, with an additional 47 decoy UAVs vanishing from radar. This information comes from the Ukrainian Air Force, as reported by Ukrinform.



Beginning at 19:00 on Sunday, January 19, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with 141 Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones from five different directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. They also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region targeting Sumy.



The assault was thwarted by Ukraine’s aviation, air defense units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups.



By 08:00 on Monday, January 20, Ukrainian forces had confirmed the interception of 93 Shahed drones and other UAVs over several regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Donetsk.



In addition, 47 decoy drones, aimed at overwhelming Ukraine’s air defense systems, disappeared from radar without causing any damage, with two drones returning to Russian territory.



MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109108559