(MENAFN) On Sunday, Rodion Miroshnik, a senior Russian diplomat, accused the Ukrainian military of committing what he referred to as "language-based genocide." According to Miroshnik, captured Ukrainian claimed they had been ordered to kill Russian speakers. The diplomat, who is assigned by the Russian Foreign to document alleged Ukrainian war crimes, made the statement to Izvestia.



Miroshnik's comments followed the discovery of civilian bodies in a recently-liberated village in Russia's Kursk Region. He argued that this alleged Ukrainian policy amounted to the "elimination of all civilians" in areas claimed by Russia. In response, Russian authorities have launched an investigation into Ukrainian forces for potential acts of terrorism after the bodies of civilians—reportedly bound, beaten, and killed by Ukrainian troops—were found in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye.



The village had been under Ukrainian control since late August, following its capture during a Western-backed offensive into Russian territory. However, last Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had been recently recaptured from Ukrainian forces.



